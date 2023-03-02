Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat has announced a new update where Snapchat+ (the premium subscription) will soon be able to freeze their Streaks (images).

In a blog post, Snap said: "We'll also be adding a new way for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Streaks, putting things on pause when they know they're going off the grid."

The company further added that: "Since 2016, Snapchatters have celebrated the friendships they nurture daily with Snap Streaks with pals near and far."

However, sometimes Snapchat might have to take a day to pause from the platform. Snap said that the users of Snapchat+ can now take a break with a new feature which the platform has been testing to "let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap", (reported IANS).

Recently, (on 27 February, Monday), Snap introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the platform which is powered by the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology called "My AI" chatbot which is now available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers (by the time of writing) and the feature is expected to roll out to the other Snapchat users by this week.

