MWC 2023: Oppo showcases string of its latest innovations at the ongoing Mobile World Congress

Oppo has showcased several of its latest products at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2023. Among the products launched were the Find N2 Flip, a Wi-Fi 6 Router, a Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, and Air Glass 2.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip which runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 3.26-inch cover display with resolution of 382x720 pixels and a maximum brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Find N2 Flip features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There is a 32-megapixel front camera on top of its folding display.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip's Flexion hinge is a latest-generation hinge with fewer parts and a clean design, making it a more stable solution than previous models. The new hinge's core functionality has improved with a new cam system and a 1⁄4 spindle assembly that allows it to fold the display firmly between 45-degree and 110-degree angles when folded.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Find N2 Flip offers options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo has also launched the Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, which uses the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform and can provide a dual-band Wi-Fi signal of 2.4GHz+5GHz simultaneously.

According to Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services at Oppo, the company aims to unlock new possibilities for smart living by bringing new technology breakthroughs to market.

