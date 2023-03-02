Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. MWC 2023: Oppo showcases string of its latest innovations at the ongoing Mobile World Congress

MWC 2023: Oppo showcases string of its latest innovations at the ongoing Mobile World Congress

Oppo launched its latest products at the Mobile World Congress 2023, including the Find N2 Flip, Wi-Fi 6 Router, Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, and Air Glass 2.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 16:15 IST
Oppo
Image Source : OPPO Oppo showcases string of its latest innovations at the ongoing Mobile World Congress

Oppo has showcased several of its latest products at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2023. Among the products launched were the Find N2 Flip, a Wi-Fi 6 Router, a Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, and Air Glass 2. 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip which runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 3.26-inch cover display with resolution of 382x720 pixels and a maximum brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. 

In terms of camera, the Oppo Find N2 Flip features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There is a 32-megapixel front camera on top of its folding display. 

The Oppo Find N2 Flip's Flexion hinge is a latest-generation hinge with fewer parts and a clean design, making it a more stable solution than previous models. The new hinge's core functionality has improved with a new cam system and a 1⁄4 spindle assembly that allows it to fold the display firmly between 45-degree and 110-degree angles when folded. 

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Find N2 Flip offers options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo has also launched the Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, which uses the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform and can provide a dual-band Wi-Fi signal of 2.4GHz+5GHz simultaneously.

According to Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services at Oppo, the company aims to unlock new possibilities for smart living by bringing new technology breakthroughs to market.

FAQs:

Related Stories
Oppo Update: OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab now on sale- How to buy it?

Oppo Update: OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab now on sale- How to buy it?

Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola set to launch new smartphones: All you need to know

Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola set to launch new smartphones: All you need to know

OPPO India invests USD 60 million under 'Vihaan' initiative to boost smartphone Industry

OPPO India invests USD 60 million under 'Vihaan' initiative to boost smartphone Industry

Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi issued notices for tax evasion

Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi issued notices for tax evasion

OPPO and OnePlus stops smartphone sales in Germany, but why?

OPPO and OnePlus stops smartphone sales in Germany, but why?

Here are the 5 new features of Oppo ColorOS you must know

Here are the 5 new features of Oppo ColorOS you must know

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

OPPO Inspiration Cup – a coding hackathon for students launched: everything you need to know

OPPO Inspiration Cup – a coding hackathon for students launched: everything you need to know

Oppo F21s Pro series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Oppo F21s Pro series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Q1. What is the launch date for Oppo Find N2 Flip in India?

A1: The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to launch in India in March 2023.

Q2. Where can I find Oppo's booth at MWC 2023?

A2: Oppo's booth can be found in Hall 3, section 3M10, at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News

X