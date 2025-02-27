Vi's 5G network goes live in Mumbai, offers unlimited data during its trial phase Vi users have shared screenshots showing the availability of the Vi 5G network in Mumbai. According to reports, it is currently in the trial phase and will be rolled out to other cities soon.

Major telecom operators in India, such as Jio and Airtel, have been offering their 5G services for some time now. However, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have yet to enter the market. Recently, reports indicated positive developments for Vi users, as the company has initiated 5G trials in Mumbai, providing unlimited data to select customers. Users in the region have been sharing screenshots on social media, showcasing communication from the company regarding this trial.

This news follows Vi’s Q3 FY25 report, which outlined plans for a commercial 5G launch in Mumbai by March 2025, with subsequent rollouts in Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna anticipated for April 2025.

Vi users in Mumbai have uploaded images of 5G activation SMS messages, confirmation notifications, and the appearance of the 5G network logo on their compatible smartphones.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the official Vi Customer Care account responded to a customer on the social media platform X, expressing excitement about the trial phase of Vi 5G in Mumbai. They mentioned that select consumers would receive unlimited 5G data to help gather valuable feedback and refine the experience ahead of the official launch, which would be announced soon.

In other news, Google has launched a new feature that allows users to manage their personal information in search results. Users can now request the removal of their personal information or update any incorrect data that may appear. This functionality is accessible through a newly designed interface.

In search results, a three-dot icon has been introduced. Selecting this icon brings up the new interface, which provides an option to request the removal of information. The interface includes three options: "It Shows My Personal Info," "I Have a Legal Removal Request," and "It's Outdated and I Want to Request a Refresh."

ALSO READ: Airtel users rejoice: 90-day plan offers 1.5GB per day with unlimited calls for just Rs 10 per day