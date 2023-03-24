Friday, March 24, 2023
     
The Great 5G Battle: Jio vs Airtel - which telco has an edge and why?

Bharti Airtel left behind Reliance Jio in terms of expansion of 5G service. Airtel has set a record by launching the service in 500 cities by the time of writing. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has so far expanded its ultra-high-speed fifth-generation (5G) network to 406 cities.

In India's telecom sector, there is a fierce battle between the two major companies- Airtel and Jio regarding the 5G expansion in India. Both telecom companies have been racing to spread their 5G network in the country as soon as possible. But this is where Airtel has clearly beaten Jio by touching the benchmark of 500 cities, that received the service. 

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio postpaid plan price hikes by Rs 100: Everything you need to know

 

30 to 40 cities are getting 5G enabled every day

Airtel has issued a statement saying, "Bharti Airtel, ultra-fast 5G service is available in 500 cities of India. This is the fastest speed when compared to any other operator. Airtel has said that it is working on its 5G network and connecting with 30-40 cities every day. The company has launched Airtel 5G services in October 2022.

ALSO READ: boAt launches Nirvana Ion’ TWS earbuds at Rs 1,999: Specs, availability and more

 

Airtel claims to have 5G service available across the entire country 

By September 2023, Airtel has started to expand its 5G footprint across urban India, said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel. While talking about Jio, Mukesh Ambani has further fixed the target for True 5G service by December 2023. 

On the basis of the deadline set by both telecom players, Airtel seems to be heading ahead of Jio. Also, as per industry experts, India has become the fastest country in the world to roll out the 5G network. The service is now available in more than 900 cities against the government's target of rolling out 5G in 200 cities before March 31 (2023).

ALSO READ: TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

 

Airtel has introduced a new 5G plan

Airtel has also removed the 5G data usage limit cap to compete with Jio's offer. Earlier 5G data usage was limited to the daily quota that customers got in their 4G subscription plans. Introducing this plan, Airtel said that customers will now be able to experience reliable, ultra-fast and secured 5G Plus services without worrying about running out of data, as the company is removing the limit on data usage in all existing plans.

 

