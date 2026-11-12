Telegram Bot API 10.4 introduces Interactive Message Widgets and TON Wallet Transactions

Telegram just dropped an update that really changes the game for bots and payments. With the new Bot API 10.4, developers can now turn regular messages into interactive mini-apps, think custom tools and services right inside your chats. This means the user will not have to leave Telegram, hunt for a website, or download another app. Everything just happens in the conversation.

Telegram introduces interactive widgets inside messages

The big thing is that Telegram now supports HTML-based widgets that run directly inside the message bubbles. Developers build these with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, so they can look pretty slick and work smoothly. Slide a calculator right into a group chat, or pop up a fully interactive poll without anyone ever leaving the thread.

And these are not like the old Mini Apps that opened as standalone web pages; now, the widget lives right there as you scroll through messages. Telegram runs it in a QuickJS sandbox, making sure everything is contained and safe.

Shared widgets allow bots to update interfaces

Bots get another boost, too. With shared widgets, one interface can show up in lots of messages with no need for each bot message to come with its own copy. Developers can update a dashboard or tool once, and all users see the new info instantly. It’s handy for businesses and anyone running a Telegram community.

Telegram adds TON Connect crypto payment support

Furthermore, the payments just levelled up, too. Telegram added support for TON Connect transactions using its built-in Wallet. Now, bots can send payment requests, notify users about transactions, and even show wallet info or NFT stickers.

So, if you start a transaction from a widget, the bot builds the request, Telegram opens your Wallet, and you just check the details and confirm. Easy. Of course, not everyone will see payment options everywhere; regional rules still apply, but for those who have access, it is a leap forward.

Altogether, this update means you can do a ton more directly in your Telegram chats, whether you are paying for something or just interacting with smarter bots. It is a big push toward making Telegram not just a messaging app, but a platform where more of your online life happens.

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