Infinix Xpad 30 price revealed: Gets 11-inch display, 4G connectivity and 1TB expandable storage

Infinix has just rolled out its new Xpad 30 tablet, with the main focus on grabbing attention as a solid budget option for Android fans. The tablet comes with an 11-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chip and a big 7,200 mAh battery for long-lasting use. It further runs on XOS 16, which is built on the Android 16 operating system, and includes Infinix’s own AI suite.

Availability, colour options and price

The tablet is currently available in the Philippines through online shops like Shopee and Lazada. Buyers can pick from three colours:

Cloudline Blue

Lunar Lilac

Stellar Grey

Users can choose between two versions:

4GB of RAM and 128GB storage

6GB of RAM and 128GB storage

The base model starts at PHP 14,999 (about Rs 22,000), while the price for the higher RAM variant has notg been listed yet. There is still no word on whether it will show up in India or other countries.

Specifications of Xpad 30

Talking about the specifications, the Xpad 30 comes with an IPS LCD panel at Full-HD+ resolution (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) and tops out at 90Hz refresh rate.

Display

The display gets pretty bright, hitting 450 nits, covers 72 per cent of the colour range, and has a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with added protection from Panda MN228 glass and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.

Processor and storage

Also, the device will be powered by the Helio G88 keeps things running smoothly, with eight processor cores split between performance and efficiency. The ARM Mali-G52 GPU handles graphics. Storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD, so there is plenty of room for apps and media.

Camera

Talking about the camera, you will find an 8MP main sensor with an LED flash on the back, plus another 8MP up front for selfies and video calls. It can shoot video in up to 2K resolution at 30fps and packs extras like Time-Lapse, Beauty, Portrait, and Panorama modes. The tablet is also rated IP52 for dust and splash resistance.

Battery

The tablet is backed by a 7,200mAh battery, which further comes with a 18W wired charging and 10W reverse charging.

Connectivity

For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and a standard headphone jack. It fits a nano-SIM alongside a microSD card.

The Xpad 30 measures 169.23 x 257.68 x 8.25mm and weighs in at roughly 507 grams. All in all, it is a handy package, especially if you are shopping for an affordable tablet with decent power and display features.

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