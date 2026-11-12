Missed watching Avengers: Endgame Encore in theatres? When and where to watch Marvel's film on OTT

There's good news for Marvel fans who missed watching Avengers: Endgame Encore in theatres. The extended version of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster is finally making its OTT debut this week. The special edition, which returned to cinemas in September 2026, will soon be available to stream.

Notably, this film also offers fans a chance to revisit the Avengers' epic battle against Thanos, while also offering additional footage that connects the film to the upcoming Marvel release, Avengers: Doomsday.

When and where to watch Avengers: Endgame Encore on OTT?

The superhero sci-fi film Avengers: Endgame Encore will premiere on JioHotstar in India on Friday, November 13, 2026. Internationally, the film will be available on Disney+ on the same date. Indian audiences will be able to watch the film in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR)Screengrab showing Avengers: Endgame Encore OTT details on JioHotstar.

Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection

The film hit theatres on September 25 and opened to a moderate response at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day in India, followed by Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3. During its first week, the film minted Rs 31.40 crore net in India. After 41 days, its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 44.88 crore.

What is Avengers: Endgame about?

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame picks up after the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), in which Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers. The film follows the surviving Avengers as they join forces to bring back those lost and undo the damage caused by Thanos.

The 2019 film features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), among others.

Avengers: Doomsday set for December release

Meanwhile, Marvel's next major theatrical release, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 17, a day ahead of its US release. The film will face box office competition from Dune: Part Three, which is set to release on December 18, 2026.

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Avengers Endgame: Encore trailer released with Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek, to release in four languages