Oppo A7 Ultra with 12000mAh battery could launch next month: Design revealed

Oppo is working on expanding its A7 lineup by next month (December) in China; this time, the company is set to launch the new A7 Ultra variant in the series. People spotted the new model, PNC110, on a handful of certification sites recently, showing off its design and hinting at some of its features. As per a popular tipster, it was stated that the handset will come packed with a huge 12,000 mAh battery, which is way bigger than anything else in the A7 series so far.

Upgrade to Oppo's best battery phone

With the A7 Ultra, Oppo is bringing a third phone to the series, joining the A7 Pro Max and the A7 Pro. If that battery rumour checks out, this Ultra is set to be removed from the Pro Max variant as the company’s battery king.

Still, Oppo has not made anything official yet, as they did not give any word on the name, features or exactly when it is coming.

December launch set with huge battery

According to Digital Chat Station, the A7 Ultra launches in China this December. He claims that it will come packed with a 12,000 mAh battery and sport what he calls a big horizontal matrix design. That same device also just showed up on China’s TENAA website, which reveals its look in leaked photos.

Over on the MIIT site, another earlier listing actually puts the battery at 11,640mAh, so Oppo might round that up to 12,000mAh when they market it. Real battery capacity and charging details, which are still a mystery.

Camera details

Those certification images point to a flat rear panel on the Ultra and a rectangular camera module placed horizontally near the top left. Looks like three camera cutouts in that module, with an LED flash and AI Camera branding sitting to the right. As expected, the right edge has the power button underneath the volume controls. The Ultra’s got a flat mid-frame, a flat front, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom—pretty standard stuff.

Nobody knows the details about the display, processor, cameras, or charging speed yet.

Processor

If the company is going all-in with this battery, the Ultra is set to beat the Pro Max, which released earlier this year with a 10,000mAh battery and speedy 80W wired charging. The Pro Max runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 and an Adreno 629 GPU. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a resolution of 1,272x2,772, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

India launch

There has been no confirmation about the launch of the A7 Ultra for India. But with all these leaks coming out, expect more details soon before the December launch in China.

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