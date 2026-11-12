Five people shot at multiple locations near White House in Washington DC, shooter at large

At least five people were shot early Thursday in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood, located about 1.4 kilometres north of the White House, prompting a massive police response across multiple locations.

Police Officer Nathan Clarke said the shootings were reported at multiple sites, but further details, including the exact locations, were not immediately available. Authorities urged people to avoid the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, where much of the area was cordoned off. Nearby schools were also placed under lockdown.

Several surrounding streets were closed as police responded to the incident. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed that it had deployed agents to assist at the scene.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in the neighbourhood. In August 2025, a former member of US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted by a group of teenagers during an attempted carjacking in Logan Circle.

Days after the incident, Trump imposed direct federal control over Washington, DC, bypassing local authorities and deploying hundreds of National Guard personnel as part of an effort to tackle crime.

The deployment remains in place.

White House under lockdown after car crash

The White House was placed under a temporary lockdown on Monday after a car crashed into a signpost at Lafayette Square, opposite the presidential complex in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident. A video shared by Martin Austermuhle, a journalist with The Washington Sun, showed the driver stepping out of the smoking vehicle and getting into a physical confrontation with security personnel. The driver was subsequently detained by Secret Service officers and National Guard troops. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

A silver sedan drove onto the paved area at the northern end of Lafayette Square and crashed into a signpost. Smoke was seen billowing from the vehicle following the impact. The driver then stepped out of the car and reportedly got into a physical altercation with security personnel who approached the vehicle.