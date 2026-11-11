Google Gemini gets new Memory Summary tool: How to check, edit and delete what AI remembers

Google has started offering a new Memory Summary for its Gemini AI assistant, which will give users more control over what personal information the chatbot stores from their previous interactions. With the feature, saved memories are consolidated in a single window, enabling users to browse, modify, or remove specific snippets without scrolling back through their chat.

It also categorises memory recall and records the memory change history.

Google Gemini Memory Summary: What is the new feature?

The new Memory Summary feature is a continuation of Gemini's memory features. It summarises what the AI assistant has picked up and remembers from prior conversations.

Gemini also arranges the saved information into categories like personal history, place, friends, work, interests and favourites. Clicking on these sections will show users the details about themselves that the chatbot has retained.

You can also edit specific details or delete certain data that you don't want Gemini to remember. The app includes a history of any memory changes so that users can see what information has been added or edited over time.

The new feature is designed to make the personalisation capabilities of the Gemini platform clearer, and to provide users with more control over the data they have associated with their Gemini accounts.

How to access Google Gemini Memory Summary

The new feature will be present in the Gemini's setting option. Users will be able to view the saved information by following the steps below:

Open the Gemini app or visit the official website: gemini.google.com.

Navigate to Settings.

Select Personal Intelligence.

Open Memory Summary.

Examine the stored information and modify or remove specific entries as needed.

Users do not have to jump into each chat to find out what Gemini knows about the person.

Google Gemini Memory Summary: Availability and requirements

The support note reads that the Memory Summary feature is rolled out to those in the US who have an active Google AI plan at the moment. The feature is available in English and accessible via the Gemini mobile app and web.

Despite this, Gadgets360 was reportedly able to access the feature via a free account, indicating that the feature could roll out gradually.

Accounts must meet the following requirements to use the feature:

Users must be 18 or older and signed in to Gemini with their personal Google account.

Keep Activity and Memory turned on in account settings.

If the user has opted out of any of these, they will not be able to use the new Memory summary feature.

Google has not yet revealed when the Gemini feature will extend to other languages or reach more parts of the world. This launch will apparently make the memory controls of the Gemini feature easier to use and administer, as Google continues to grow the AI assistant.

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