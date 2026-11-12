Vivo Watch GT 2 may launch in India with 2400-Nit AMOLED display, 25-day battery life

Vivo is working up to launch its Watch GT 2 in India, and it is rumoured that the upcoming wearables will be unveiled alongside the new X500 series smartphones. The upcoming watch first appeared in China, back in October 2025 with the X300 lineup, and signs point to India getting its own version soon. Ahead of the official reveal, a tipster spilt the beans on some specs and colour choices for the Indian model.

Watch GT 2: Main highlights

Looks like the Indian Watch GT 2 will stick with the big AMOLED display from the Chinese version; so expect vibrant visuals. Battery life is said to be up to 25 days on a single charge, which is solid, but Vivo has not pinned down any of these details yet. Price and launch date? Still a mystery.

What do we know as per the leaks?

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Indian variant should sport a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen with peak brightness up to 2,400 nits. That are plenty for clear visibility outdoors.

The watch claims to deliver around 25 days of battery life, but there is no word on actual battery capacity or whether Vivo will offer both Bluetooth and eSIM versions in India. As for colours, expect Black and Off White if customers are willing to buy it in India. The Chinese market got 5 shades, with fancy names like Free Blue and Shell Powder.

Chinese variant stacks up:

The Bluetooth model will come with a 695mAh battery and claims up to 33 days of runtime. The eSIM version packs a 595mAh battery for about 28 days. Both have a 2.07-inch rectangular curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 432x514 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It runs on BlueOS 3.0, with connectivity as the main difference between the Bluetooth and eSIM models.

Health and fitness:

Health and fitness features are pretty extensive too, as the watch comes with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep and stress analysis, and even menstrual cycle monitoring. It supports over 100 sports modes, breathing exercises, noise detection, and there is an AI assistant onboard.

Connectivity:

On the connectivity side, the Chinese version has Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, plus compatibility with GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou navigation. The eSIM variant also brings LTE. Both models have built-in speakers and mics, so you can use voice calls.

Vivo is teasing a new smartwatch launch along with the X500 series in India, and all signs point to it being the Watch GT 2, but the company still has not confirmed any names, specifications or release dates.

It is also up in the air whether the Indian variant will get the same health tracking, connectivity, and software as the Chinese models.

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