Special Parliament session on Women's Reservation Bill likely, Centre confident of winning: Sources

Government sources said they were confident of having the necessary numbers but did not reveal the proposed dates or duration of the session. The bill requires 361 votes for passage, with the Lok Sabha currently having 540 members against its sanctioned strength of 543 due to three vacancies.

Delimitation required to pass Women's Reservation Bill

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. This is intended to pave the way for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

The move comes after a similar Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha during a special sitting of the Budget Session on April 17.

The possibility of convening Parliament at short notice remains open as the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has not yet been prorogued. The session has remained unprorogued for 91 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

An extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while a fresh session can be convened with at least 14 days' notice. The government's decision to keep the Monsoon Session unprorogued had fuelled speculation about a possible extended or special sitting to consider the proposed amendment.

Southern states' concerns

To address concerns raised by southern states, the government is proposing a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state. The move is also aimed at implementing the women's reservation law before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The fresh draft, building on the earlier proposal, is learnt to have suggested retaining the existing inter-state seat ratios based on the 1971 Census. However, government sources said this is only one of the options under consideration and no final decision has been taken.

The Constitution does not prescribe a specific timeframe for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die. Keeping a session unprorogued for an extended period does not, by itself, amount to any constitutional or procedural impropriety.

With PTI inputs

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