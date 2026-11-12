Spotify adds 9 new AI DJ Voices, lets premium users turn off song commentary

Spotify’s AI DJ just got a facelift. So, in case the user is a premium subscriber, then they could pick from nine new AI voices in English and Spanish, including one with an Indian accent. And for those moments when you just want music, Spotify finally added an option to shut off the DJ’s commentary between songs.

This update will enable users to customise their listening style even more. So, they won't have to stick with DJ X; instead, they will get new voices that cover a bunch of accents, like Indian, British, American, Irish, and Australian.

Spanish speakers will get two fresh voices as well. Each voice has its own vibe:

Casey’s got the classic chill American style.

Tess comes across as direct and inviting.

Lane sounds youthful and upbeat

For Spanish listeners, Nico keeps things grounded, and Fabi is witty and friendly. The Indian-accented voice makes things feel a bit more familiar for listeners in India, which is kind of cool.

If users are over hearing the AI DJ talk between tracks, they have been lucky. They can turn off those spoken bits and stick to pure music. The DJ will still say ‘hi’ when a user launches the feature or hits the DJ button, but the endless commentary is gone. Plenty of people use Spotify as background music for work or study, so this change just makes life easier.

To try out all the new options:

Open Spotify’s mobile app.

Search for ‘DJ’

Check out the three-dot menu – that is where you will see the new voice and commentary settings.

Just tap the DJ button to pick your favourite voice.

Or switch up genres and moods while you are at it.

This means Spotify’s AI DJ is getting a lot more personal than it used to be. It is all about making sure that the users get music the way they want, with more personality and less chatter if that is what you have after.

Back in September, Spotify rolled out a new feature of introducing a simple switch that will enable those endless repeats of kids’ songs from messing up your music recommendations. So, next time someone plays “Baby Shark” or a Disney soundtrack for the little one at home, they will not have to worry about thinking that you actually want more nursery rhymes in your Discover Weekly.

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