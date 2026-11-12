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AAP releases second list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls, drops Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, dropping Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and former minister Anmol Gagan Mann. MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been fielded from Barnala.

AAP has also fielded Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi.
AAP has also fielded Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi. Image Source : pti/india tv

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The list includes MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who has been fielded from Barnala, a constituency he previously represented as an MLA.

The party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi and former minister Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar. Khudian's relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian has been named as his replacement. AAP has also fielded Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi.

Key changes in AAP's candidate list

  • Lambi: Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been dropped, with his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian named as the replacement.
  • Kharar: Former minister and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has lost her ticket. Parminder Singh Goldy will contest from the constituency.
  • Phagwara: Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been fielded.
  • Raja Sansi: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has been named as the AAP candidate.
  • Chamkaur Sahib: AAP has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh, who defeated former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the previous Assembly election, with Jasvir Singh Garhi. Garhi joined AAP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
  • Barnala: MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from the constituency he previously represented as an MLA.

AAP's full list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls 2027

Here is the constituency-wise list of candidates announced by the party:

Sr. No. Assembly Constituency Candidate
1 Sujanpur Swaran S Salaria
2 Pathankot Rohit Syal
3 Gurdaspur Raman Bahl
4 Dina Nagar Shamsher Singh
5 Qadian Guriqbal Singh Mahal
6 Fatehgarh Churian Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)
7 Raja Sansi Sonia Mann
8 Majitha Talbir Singh Gill
9 Amritsar North Karamjit Singh Rintu
10 Patti Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)
11 Bholath Harsimran Singh
12 Kapurthala Davinder Pal Singh Ranga
13 Phagwara Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal
14 Phillaur Harjot Kaur Lohtia
15 Shahkot Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur
16 Jalandhar Central Nitin Kohli
17 Jalandhar North Vaneet Dhir
18 Jalandhar Cantt Deepak Bali
19 Adampur Pawan Kumar Tinu
20 Mukerian Sarabjot Singh Saabi
21 Nawan Shahr Robby Kang
22 Chamkaur Sahib Jasvir Singh Garhi
23 Kharar Parminder Singh Goldy
24 Dakha Dr KNS Kang
25 Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke
26 Abohar Dr Suhani Doda
27 Balluana Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir
28 Lambi Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian
29 Bathinda Rural Gopal Singh
30 Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
31 Shutrana Vaninder Kaur Loomba

The 31 candidates have been selected across constituencies in different parts of Punjab, with the party's first list setting the stage for its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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