AAP releases second list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls, drops Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The list includes MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who has been fielded from Barnala, a constituency he previously represented as an MLA.

The party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi and former minister Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar. Khudian's relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian has been named as his replacement. AAP has also fielded Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi.

Key changes in AAP's candidate list

Lambi: Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been dropped, with his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian named as the replacement.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been dropped, with his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian named as the replacement. Kharar: Former minister and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has lost her ticket. Parminder Singh Goldy will contest from the constituency.

Former minister and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has lost her ticket. Parminder Singh Goldy will contest from the constituency. Phagwara: Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been fielded.

Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been fielded. Raja Sansi: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has been named as the AAP candidate.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has been named as the AAP candidate. Chamkaur Sahib: AAP has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh, who defeated former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the previous Assembly election, with Jasvir Singh Garhi. Garhi joined AAP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

AAP has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh, who defeated former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the previous Assembly election, with Jasvir Singh Garhi. Garhi joined AAP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Barnala: MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from the constituency he previously represented as an MLA.

AAP's full list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls 2027

Here is the constituency-wise list of candidates announced by the party:

Sr. No. Assembly Constituency Candidate 1 Sujanpur Swaran S Salaria 2 Pathankot Rohit Syal 3 Gurdaspur Raman Bahl 4 Dina Nagar Shamsher Singh 5 Qadian Guriqbal Singh Mahal 6 Fatehgarh Churian Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa) 7 Raja Sansi Sonia Mann 8 Majitha Talbir Singh Gill 9 Amritsar North Karamjit Singh Rintu 10 Patti Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti) 11 Bholath Harsimran Singh 12 Kapurthala Davinder Pal Singh Ranga 13 Phagwara Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal 14 Phillaur Harjot Kaur Lohtia 15 Shahkot Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur 16 Jalandhar Central Nitin Kohli 17 Jalandhar North Vaneet Dhir 18 Jalandhar Cantt Deepak Bali 19 Adampur Pawan Kumar Tinu 20 Mukerian Sarabjot Singh Saabi 21 Nawan Shahr Robby Kang 22 Chamkaur Sahib Jasvir Singh Garhi 23 Kharar Parminder Singh Goldy 24 Dakha Dr KNS Kang 25 Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke 26 Abohar Dr Suhani Doda 27 Balluana Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir 28 Lambi Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian 29 Bathinda Rural Gopal Singh 30 Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 31 Shutrana Vaninder Kaur Loomba

The 31 candidates have been selected across constituencies in different parts of Punjab, with the party's first list setting the stage for its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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