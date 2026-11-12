AAP releases second list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls, drops Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The list includes MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who has been fielded from Barnala, a constituency he previously represented as an MLA.
The party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Lambi and former minister Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar. Khudian's relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian has been named as his replacement. AAP has also fielded Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi.
Key changes in AAP's candidate list
- Lambi: Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been dropped, with his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian named as the replacement.
- Kharar: Former minister and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has lost her ticket. Parminder Singh Goldy will contest from the constituency.
- Phagwara: Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been fielded.
- Raja Sansi: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann has been named as the AAP candidate.
- Chamkaur Sahib: AAP has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh, who defeated former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the previous Assembly election, with Jasvir Singh Garhi. Garhi joined AAP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
- Barnala: MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from the constituency he previously represented as an MLA.
AAP's full list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls 2027
Here is the constituency-wise list of candidates announced by the party:
|Sr. No.
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate
|1
|Sujanpur
|Swaran S Salaria
|2
|Pathankot
|Rohit Syal
|3
|Gurdaspur
|Raman Bahl
|4
|Dina Nagar
|Shamsher Singh
|5
|Qadian
|Guriqbal Singh Mahal
|6
|Fatehgarh Churian
|Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)
|7
|Raja Sansi
|Sonia Mann
|8
|Majitha
|Talbir Singh Gill
|9
|Amritsar North
|Karamjit Singh Rintu
|10
|Patti
|Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)
|11
|Bholath
|Harsimran Singh
|12
|Kapurthala
|Davinder Pal Singh Ranga
|13
|Phagwara
|Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal
|14
|Phillaur
|Harjot Kaur Lohtia
|15
|Shahkot
|Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur
|16
|Jalandhar Central
|Nitin Kohli
|17
|Jalandhar North
|Vaneet Dhir
|18
|Jalandhar Cantt
|Deepak Bali
|19
|Adampur
|Pawan Kumar Tinu
|20
|Mukerian
|Sarabjot Singh Saabi
|21
|Nawan Shahr
|Robby Kang
|22
|Chamkaur Sahib
|Jasvir Singh Garhi
|23
|Kharar
|Parminder Singh Goldy
|24
|Dakha
|Dr KNS Kang
|25
|Jagraon
|Saravjit Kaur Manuke
|26
|Abohar
|Dr Suhani Doda
|27
|Balluana
|Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir
|28
|Lambi
|Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian
|29
|Bathinda Rural
|Gopal Singh
|30
|Barnala
|Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
|31
|Shutrana
|Vaninder Kaur Loomba
The 31 candidates have been selected across constituencies in different parts of Punjab, with the party's first list setting the stage for its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
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