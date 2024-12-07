Starlink completes deployment, provides satellite internet on smartphones without any specialised equipment

Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK Starlink direct to cell service

Starlink is preparing to launch its satellite internet service in India soon. Before that, the company has introduced an exciting new service worldwide. Starlink, which is owned by Elon Musk, recently completed the setup of its first satellite constellation that can connect directly to cell phones. This means that instead of needing special equipment to access the internet, cell phones can now communicate directly with satellites and enjoy internet speeds of around 10Mbps.

This new capability comes after the U.S. government approved a deal between SpaceX and T-Mobile just last week. The partnership, announced in 2022, aims to connect phones to the internet anywhere, even in remote locations like the middle of the ocean. SpaceX mentioned that this satellite constellation will work like a cell tower in space, allowing phones to connect seamlessly.

Interestingly, this service isn't just available for T-Mobile customers. SpaceX has indicated that other telecom companies around the world can also join in. Recently, SpaceX shared that these satellites will connect through a special laser system to the Starlink network, helping to eliminate areas with no reception and providing reliable service when people need it most. Earlier this year, the company successfully sent and received text messages using T-Mobile’s network.

The satellite network currently has around 6,800 operational satellites, with about 330 capable of communicating directly with cell phones. More information about the Starlink direct-to-cell service is expected as it gets closer to being available, which is planned for next year.

Meanwhile, by early next year, a significant number of people in the country are expected to gain access to satellite-based internet services. The Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) are working on initiatives to facilitate the provision of satellite internet to users nationwide. Proposed changes aim to simplify the process for internet companies such as Airtel, Jio, Amazon, and Starlink to offer satellite services.

