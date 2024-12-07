Google confirms 5 years of software support for Pixel 6, 7 Series smartphones, buy them without any worry

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel smartphones

Right now, older Google Pixel models like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are being sold at lower prices, but many people have been hesitant to buy them because they were set to lose software support next year. However, Google has just made an exciting announcement that gives these smartphones a new lease on life. They have decided to extend the software support for these devices.

Now, these smartphones will receive five years of operating system and security updates, starting from when they were first sold in the US. Before this change, they were only promised three years of updates.

Google updated its support page for Pixel phones to reflect this change, stating that models from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, along with a few others, will now benefit from five years of updates. This means they will not only receive security patches but also new features that Google rolls out periodically.

The models that will get this extended support include:

Pixel Fold

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 6a

As a result, the Pixel 6, which was launched back in 2021, will be able to receive the upcoming Android 17 update. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 series could get the Android 18 update, which is expected to be released in 2027. Google has already introduced Android 15 for its smartphones and is set to roll out Android 16 in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, a smaller update is anticipated for late 2025, which might include minor changes and new features.

