Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200MP camera gets 50 percent discount, now available for just Rs 3,636 per month

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the company's most premium smartphones, is now available at a significantly reduced price. You can now purchase this flagship device for half of its original launch price, making it a great opportunity to buy a top-quality smartphone that was released in early 2023. The biggest discount is on the model that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of bank discounts and no-cost EMI options when purchasing through Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount

Initially launched in India for Rs 1,49,999, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently listed on Amazon for just Rs 74,999. There’s also up to a 10 percent instant bank discount available if you buy it. You can also opt for an easy payment plan, with monthly payments starting at Rs 3,636. This flagship phone is available in three attractive colors: Cream, Green, and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

This powerful smartphone features a large 6.81-inch display that offers stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. It has a high-resolution screen, ensuring everything looks sharp and vibrant. The phone is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with 12GB of RAM, making it extremely fast and efficient.

One standout feature is the S-Pen, which allows for easy note-taking and creativity. The phone also houses a strong 5000mAh battery, ensuring you can go all day without needing a charge. Plus, it supports fast charging both with wires and wirelessly.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with an impressive camera system. It features a main camera with a massive 200MP, alongside three additional cameras for varied photography needs. There’s also a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls, ensuring you can capture high-quality images.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines top-notch features with a significant price drop, making it an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a premium smartphone.

