Starlink satellite internet to start in January as government is set to ease rules for its prompt launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Satellite internet in India

Exciting news is on the horizon for internet users! By early next year, millions of people in the country will have access to satellite-based internet services. The Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) are actively working on this initiative to bring satellite internet to users across the nation. Changes are being proposed to make it easier for internet companies like Airtel, Jio, Amazon, and Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite services.

The Department of Telecommunications is considering updates to its rules, which could help these companies avoid some stricter requirements. For instance, they might be allowed to manage their services remotely and set up satellite dishes without as many restrictions.

All four companies are currently in the running to launch satellite internet in India. They've been asked to share their thoughts and feedback with the government, although Amazon has requested a little more time until January. Starlink seems to be optimistic about the rule changes and has promised to provide its input soon, while others, apart from Airtel, haven't yet responded.

A decision on how the satellite internet will be implemented is expected very soon. The government informed the Lok Sabha that it will likely finalize its approach to allocating the necessary frequencies for satellite services by December 15. Recently, the government met with the service providers to discuss this important topic.

It looks like the government is moving forward quickly to make satellite internet a reality in the new year. While companies like Jio and Airtel have asked for a competitive auction process for frequency allocation, reports indicate that the government plans to handle this in a more straightforward manner.

In other news, OnePlus has announced a new initiative named Project Starlight in India, committing to an investment of Rs 6,000 crore over the next three years. This investment aims to improve customer service and increase the durability of OnePlus devices. Additionally, the company has launched a program offering free repairs for display issues on their smartphones.

ALSO READ: Vi takes different path than Jio, BSNL and Airtel, changes in two affordable plans shock subscribers