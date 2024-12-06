Vi takes different path than Jio, BSNL and Airtel, changes in two affordable plans shock subscribers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea affordable recharge plan

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom provider in India, recently made some changes to its recharge plans that customers may find frustrating. In July, like its competitors Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea increased its plan prices. As a result, many customers have started switching to BSNL for more affordable options. Despite losing a large number of users, it seems that Vodafone Idea is not very affected by this loss.

Now, the company has made further cuts to the benefits of two of its popular prepaid plans, which could leave many users disappointed. Here’s a closer look at what’s changed in these plans.

First, let's talk about the Rs 289 plan. Previously, this plan offered 48 days of validity, meaning users could enjoy its benefits for that long. It also included unlimited calls to any network and daily data usage. Unfortunately, Vodafone Idea has now reduced the validity to just 40 days.

Next, there's the Rs 479 plan, which was designed for longer-term use. It used to provide 56 days of validity along with unlimited calling. However, this plan has also seen a reduction, with validity now down to 48 days. In addition to the shorter validity, the amount of daily data has been cut from 1.5GB to just 1GB.

These changes mean that many Vodafone Idea customers will receive fewer benefits and less value for their money compared to before.

In other news, WhatsApp is constantly striving to enhance the user experience. Recently, there have been numerous reports indicating that the messaging app is updating its look and adding new features. The company has rolled out several updates aimed at making chats more enjoyable. One notable addition is a typing indicator that visually signals when users are actively composing messages, applicable to both one-on-one and group conversations. This update follows last month’s introduction of voice message transcripts, which allow users to read the content of voice messages.

