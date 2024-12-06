iPhone 13 gets massive price drop, now available at an unbeatable price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 13

People often wait for sales to buy iPhones so they can snag a good deal. If you’ve found the latest models like the iPhone 16, 15, or 14 too pricey, there’s some good news! The iPhone 13 has seen a significant price drop, making it more affordable, almost on par with many Android phones.

The iPhone 13 has been discontinued, and now online shopping sites are offering big discounts to clear out their remaining stock. Although the iPhone 13 is a bit older, it still performs better than many current Android options.

If you’re tired of your old Android phone, upgrading to an iPhone could also impress your friends. In addition to this, you’ll enjoy fantastic photography and video capabilities. Currently, you can find the iPhone 13 at a price that might surprise you. Here are the details about the discount offer.

iPhone 13 discount

Amazon has launched an incredible discount campaign for the iPhone 13. The 128GB version is currently listed at Rs 59,600, but with a 24 percent discount, you can purchase it for just Rs 45,490!

Along with the discount, Amazon is offering multiple other deals. You can exchange your old smartphone for up to Rs 36,700, depending on its condition. If you pay with an HDFC Bank card, you’ll also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Plus, there are easy payment options available if you prefer to buy in installments.

iPhone 13 features

The iPhone 13 has a sturdy build and is resistant to water. It features a bright 6.1-inch display that looks great for watching videos and scrolling through photos.

The screen is protected by durable glass, and the phone works on iOS 15, which can be upgraded to the latest version. Inside, it has a powerful processor that handles tasks quickly, along with ample storage and memory.

For photography enthusiasts, it comes with a dual-camera system for great pictures, and the front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The battery life is impressive too, supporting fast charging to keep you connected without long waits.

If you’re looking for a reliable phone that won’t break the bank, the iPhone 13 could be your perfect match!

