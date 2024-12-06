WhatsApp latest update brings new typing indicator for users to enhance chatting experience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new update

WhatsApp is always looking for ways to improve the experience for its users. Recently, there have been many reports suggesting that the messaging app is working on a new look and features. The company has now introduced some updates that will make chatting more enjoyable. One of the new features is a typing indicator that shows visual signs in chats when people are actively writing messages, whether in one-on-one conversations or group chats. This update follows the recent addition of voice message transcripts, which allows users to read what was said in voice messages, a feature that was introduced last month.

New Typing indicator in WhatsApp

Meta has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that shows you when someone is typing a message. This feature displays ‘....’ visual cues at the bottom of your chat screen, along with the profile picture of the person who is typing. It's especially helpful in group chats where multiple people might be sending messages at the same time.

This new typing indicator adds to the existing one that appears at the top of the chat screen, making it easier to know if the person you're chatting with is actively writing a response. This feature was first mentioned back in October and was initially tested with a small group of users. Now, it is being made available for everyone using WhatsApp on both iOS and Android devices. Staff members at Gadgets 360 have confirmed that it is now accessible on these platforms.

In other news, concerns exist regarding the potential tracking of your location during WhatsApp calls. Users can modify certain settings on their devices to mitigate this issue. WhatsApp offers a feature known as "Protect IP Address in Calls." Activating this feature can enhance privacy by making it more challenging for others to determine your location while on a call. This feature provides an additional layer of security for communications.

ALSO READ: OnePlus announces new project to improve customer service, offers lifetime free screen replacement