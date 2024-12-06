OnePlus announces new project to improve customer service, offers lifetime free screen replacement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus smartphone screen

OnePlus has introduced a new initiative called Project Starlight in India, where the company plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore over the next three years. This investment will focus on enhancing customer service and ensuring the durability of OnePlus devices. Recently, they also launched a program that allows users to get free repairs for display issues on their phones.

Project Starlight aims to expand the number of OnePlus service centers across India by 50 percent within three years, with plans to open these centers by early 2026. While OnePlus hasn’t specified how many new centers will open, it has reported an 11 percent increase in service centers in 2024.

Additionally, OnePlus is working on improving the customer service experience for users in India. Support will now be available through live chat and WhatsApp, making it easier to reach out for help. Currently, OnePlus has 40 exclusive retail stores and 33 authorized ones in India, and through Project Starlight, the company hopes to enhance its service even further.

In another announcement, OnePlus introduced the Green Line Worry Free Solution, which provides a lifetime warranty for any phone that experiences a green line issue on the display. If this problem occurs, users can replace their phone at no cost.

Lastly, OnePlus is set to launch their latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. To improve its durability, this new model will feature an extra protective layer on its screen and will be the first phone in India equipped with a high-quality display known as DisplayMate A++.

In other news, there are reports indicating that Apple may consider entering the foldable smartphone market with its own version of the iPhone. Speculation regarding a Foldable iPhone has persisted for several months. A recent report suggests that Apple could potentially release this device in 2026, although the company has not provided official confirmation on this claim.

