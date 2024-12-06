OnePlus Nord 4 256GB variant gets massive price cut, now more affordable than ever

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus smartphones are known for being high-quality devices, and the company offers a range of options to fit different budgets. If you're in the market for a new phone, there's exciting news about the OnePlus Nord 4, which was recently launched in India. This phone supports 5G and has seen a significant price drop. The OnePlus Nord 4 features a sturdy aluminum back and frame, and it comes in various color options to suit your style. Right now, Amazon is running a special promotion that allows customers to buy this smartphone at a reduced price, saving you a lot of money.

OnePlus Nord 4 discount

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 4 is available on Amazon for Rs 32,999, but there’s a limited-time discount of 9 percent, bringing the price down to just Rs 29,999. Plus, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, you could save even more, with exchange offers valued at over Rs 27,000 depending on your phone's condition. Additionally, Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 if you use certain bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications:

Launched in July of this year, it has a sleek aluminum design.

The display is a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, offering vibrant colors and smooth visuals thanks to a high refresh rate.

The phone runs on the latest version of Android and can be upgraded in the future.

It’s powered by a fast processor and can come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photography lovers, it has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

With all these features and discounts, the OnePlus Nord 4 could be a fantastic option for anyone looking for a premium smartphone at a great price.

