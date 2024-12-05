WhatsApp calls can expose your location, update privacy settings immediately

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp location tracking feature

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 550 million users in India alone. It allows you to send messages and make audio and video calls to your friends and family. However, there have been many reports of digital scams happening through WhatsApp recently. While the app claims to be very secure, it’s important to be careful, as one mistake can lead to problems.

One concern is that your location can be tracked while you're on a WhatsApp call. Fortunately, you can change some settings on your phone to prevent this from happening.

WhatsApp has a feature called "Protect IP Address in Calls." When this feature is turned on, it makes it harder for others to track your location during a call. This feature adds an extra layer of security for your conversations.

Here’s how to enable this feature:

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Tap on the three dots located at the top of the screen.

3. Go to the “Settings” option, then find “Privacy.”

4. Look for a section labeled “Advanced” and tap on it.

5. You will see the option for “Protect IP Address in Calls.” Turn this feature on.

Image Source : FILEWhatsApp location tracking feature

By following these steps, your IP address will be hidden from anyone you’re talking to, which helps keep your location private.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will make it easier for people to join channels on the app. This feature is currently being tested and should be available soon for users on both Android and iOS devices. The goal is to improve how channels work and help them grow.

Right now, joining a WhatsApp channel can be a bit complicated because users have to look through a list to find channels they want to join. With the new feature, it will be much simpler. Each channel will have its own unique QR code, similar to a barcode. Users can just use their phone's camera to scan this code. Once it's scanned, they will be taken directly to the channel and can choose to join with just a click.

ALSO READ: Jio users: Want BSNL-like dirt cheap unlimited data? Try Rs 49 recharge plan