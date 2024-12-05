Jio users: Want BSNL-like dirt cheap unlimited data? Try Rs 49 recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio unlimited data recharge plan

All the major telecom operators in India including Jio, Airtel and Vi hiked their mobile tariff in July this year. Since then, many subscribers have migrated to BSNL, which as per latest report added more than 50 lakhs new subscribers in the last four months. To reverse this trend, these companies have introduced new affordable recharge plans. Jio has a plan which offers unlimited data at an affordable price to compete with BSNL.

Jio unlimited data recharge plan

Jio offers unlimited data to its subscribers for Rs 49. This recharge plan is valid for one day. However, this recharge plan comes with an FUP limit of 25GB. In simple terms, this means that the subscribers will be able to use only 25G of high speed data and after that their speed will be reduced to 64 kbps. It is also worth noting that this recharge plan only have data benefits and does not offer any voice or SMS benefits.

Airtel Rs 99 recharge plan

Meanwhile, Airtel has also introduced several offers, including a plan priced at Rs 99. This plan provides users with unlimited internet access for a duration of 2 days. However, there are usage limitations associated with it.

The plan includes a daily internet allowance of 20GB. Additionally, it can be added to any existing plan that users may currently have on their number. This plan is designed to accommodate the needs of internet users.

In other news, heavy rains and flooding in parts of Tamil Nadu have caused a lot of damage, including to the mobile phone networks. This situation has made it hard for people to contact emergency services or reach out to their friends and family.

To help everyone during this difficult time, the government has asked major telecom companies like BSNL, Airtel, Vi, and Jio to allow users to use any mobile network in five affected districts until 11:59 PM on December 6. This means that regardless of which phone provider you use, you'll be able to make calls and access the internet on any available network.

