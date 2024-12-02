WhatsApp's new feature will enable users to join Channels instantly with a QR code

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp is working on an exciting new feature aimed at making it easier for people to join WhatsApp channels. Currently, this feature is in the testing phase and will soon be available for both Android and iOS users. This is part of WhatsApp's plan to improve how channels operate and help them grow.

Right now, joining a WhatsApp channel can be a bit tricky, as users have to search for channels from a list before they can join. With the new feature, users will have a simpler way to connect with channels. According to reports, the feature is being tested by a small group of users.

Here’s how it will work:

Each WhatsApp channel will have its own QR code, similar to a barcode. Users can simply scan this code using their phone's camera. Once scanned, they will be directed to the channel and given the option to join it.

To create a QR code for a channel, a user needs to go to that channel, tap on a button with three dots, and select the option to generate the QR code. They can then share this code with friends and family so others can easily join the channel. This new feature is particularly aimed at businesses, helping them engage more customers through WhatsApp channels.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is making some changes to how it shows when someone is typing a message. Instead of showing the typing indicator at the top of the screen under the group name, it will now appear as a chat bubble right in the conversation itself.

This new design is meant to make it easier for users to see who is typing while still keeping the chat context clear. Overall, these updates aim to improve the experience for everyone using the app.

