WhatsApp rolling out new typing indicator for its users: Here's what it will look like

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms globally, with billions of users. Various new applications have attempted to compete with WhatsApp's market share, but the platform has maintained its position by introducing several new features focused on user needs. Recently, WhatsApp is implementing changes to the user interface, specifically in how typing indicators are displayed.

The existing typing indicator, which previously appeared at the top of the screen under the group name to indicate who was typing, will be replaced by a new format. The updated typing indicator will now appear directly in the conversation screen as a chat bubble. This modification is intended to enhance user experience by allowing quicker identification of who is typing while keeping the conversation context intact.

Additionally, this update will also affect the voice recording indicator, which will now be integrated into the chat interface. This aims to provide a consistent user experience for both typing and recording activities.

Reports indicate that the new typing indicator is beginning to roll out more widely. Many WhatsApp users have recently noted the presence of this new indicator on Android devices. The updates appear to be primarily available in the beta version of the app, with reports of its availability emerging over the past few days. There are fewer reports of this update on the iOS version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a highly anticipated feature that allows users to transcribe voice messages into text. This addition aims to enhance communication accessibility, particularly in noisy environments or while on the move. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS, enabling users to view text-based transcriptions of received voice messages directly within the app.

This update builds on recent features, such as a draft label for unread messages and a new home screen widget for iOS, further improving the overall user experience. According to WhatsApp’s blog post, the voice message transcriptions are generated entirely on the device, ensuring user privacy. The content remains safeguarded by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, meaning only the recipient can access the transcript.

Users must manually enable this feature in the WhatsApp settings. Once activated, transcripts will automatically appear below the voice message in the selected language.

