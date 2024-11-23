Screen guards can ruin your smartphone if you don't pay attention to THESE things

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Screen guard on smartphone

Smartphones have become indispensable tools in our daily lives, extending far beyond the basic functions of calling and messaging. Today, they play vital roles in online payments, shopping, entertainment, and more. The screen of a smartphone is arguably its most critical component; if it becomes damaged, it can lead to significant issues. When purchasing a smartphone, nearly everyone opts to install a tempered glass screen protector or screen guard. You might have done this as well. However, it's important to realise that being careless in the installation process could end up costing you dearly.

Many people apply screen guards to prevent scratches and protect against breakage. Nevertheless, if you chose poorly, you might turn a costly smartphone into a worthless device. Therefore, it's crucial to keep the following factors in mind when selecting a screen protector for your smartphone.

Touch Sensitivity Matters

Since the screen is the most frequently used part of a smartphone, ensuring its touch sensitivity is essential. While many local companies offer tempered glass, opting for a low-quality product in the name of savings can significantly compromise your screen's touch sensitivity, resulting in frustrating usage issues later on.

No Bubbles

A common problem during installation is the appearance of bubbles under the screen guard. These bubbles not only make your smartphone look unattractive but are also nearly impossible to remove once they’re there. So, it’s essential to ensure a smooth application from the start.

Avoid Hard Screen Protectors

Various types of screen protectors are available in the market to fit different budgets. However, be cautious with excessively thick screen guards. Many shopkeepers may apply these, but they can be detrimental to your phone screen. Not only do they look awkward, but they also lack the flexibility needed to absorb pressure or shocks, increasing the likelihood of breakage.

Consider Privacy Screen Guards

When shopping for a screen protector, you'll encounter two main types: standard and privacy screen guards. If data privacy is a concern for you, opt for a privacy screen guard. These come equipped with a dark mode feature that prevents those nearby from seeing what’s displayed on your screen, helping you keep your information secure.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can make an informed decision that enhances both the longevity of your smartphone and your overall user experience.

