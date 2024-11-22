WhatsApp introduces Voice Message Transcripts for Android and iOS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the most commonly used instant messaging platforms has rolled out a highly anticipated feature which enables users to transcribe voice messages into text. The feature aims at making communication more accessible, especially in noisy environments or while on the go. The new feature has been made available on both- Android and iOS, where Users can now view a text-based transcription of received voice messages directly within the app.

This update follows recent additions such as a draft label for unread messages and a new home screen widget for iOS, further enhancing the platform's user experience.

End-to-end encrypted transcriptions

According to WhatsApp’s blog post, the voice message transcripts are generated entirely on the device, ensuring user privacy. The content remains protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, and only the recipient can access the transcript.

Users need to enable the feature manually in WhatsApp settings. Once activated, transcripts appear automatically below the voice message in the selected language.

Language support and usage guide

Currently, the feature supports English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian on Android. The iOS version, however, boasts support for additional languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Thai, Turkish, and Swedish.

To use the voice message transcript feature:

Open WhatsApp Settings > Chats.

Toggle on Voice Message Transcripts and select your preferred language.

Tap and hold a voice message, then tap Transcribe.

Use the expand icon to view the full transcription.

WhatsApp notes that transcripts may take a moment to generate. Errors such as "Transcript unavailable" could occur due to unsupported languages, unrecognizable words, background noise, or other limitations.

Accuracy and limitations

While the feature is designed for convenience, WhatsApp advises users that transcripts may sometimes be inaccurate. This depends on factors like audio quality, clarity of speech, and language compatibility.

