Apple's foldable iPhone is coming soon: A closer look at the upcoming launch

There’s currently a heated race among smartphone brands to introduce foldable and flip phones. Not only are big names like Samsung and OnePlus in the spotlight, but budget-friendly companies are also starting to explore foldable options. Now, there are whispers that Apple might soon enter this market with its own Foldable iPhone. For several months, rumors about the Foldable iPhone have been circulating. According to a recent report, Apple might release this innovative phone in 2026, although the company has not confirmed anything yet.

What can we expect from this new device?

Reports suggest that Apple could unveil the Foldable iPhone in the latter half of 2026. In an already crowded market of foldable phones, the top competitors are Samsung and Motorola. If Apple decides to launch its foldable phone, it’s expected to come with several exciting new features that could set it apart.

In terms of what’s inside the device, it’s anticipated that Apple will utilize advanced technology for the screen, possibly featuring a flexible display that can bend without breaking. Additionally, they may incorporate a special hinge design that allows the phone to open and close easily over many uses.

The Foldable iPhone might even outperform existing brands when it comes to hardware. Apple is likely to include a fast new processor and an upgraded camera for better photos. However, it’s still unclear whether this new phone will fold like a book or flip open like a clamshell.

