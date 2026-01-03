Samsung planning a phone with 20000mAh battery? Here’s what we know so far Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with a massive 20,000mAh battery, which could deliver more than 24 hours of screen-on time. While the company has not made any official announcement yet, leaks suggest the phone may use advanced silicon-carbon battery technology with a dual-cell design.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading Korean smartphone brands, is known for its design and a vast library of smartphones. We have the affordable Galaxy A series, the fancy Galaxy S models, and those wild foldables from the company, which have made a huge impact. Now, as per the rumours, the company is working on something totally different—a phone which will be backed with a 20,000 mAh battery.

Bigger battery than ever!

Lately, brands have been stuffing bigger batteries into their devices, as the demand for long-lasting phones has increased over the period of time. Usually, the devices come with around a 6,000 mAh or maybe a 7,000 mAh battery, which gives enough juice to last for a day easily. But Samsung has mostly played it safe. So if this leak holds up, it means they are finally ready to shake things up.

The news surfaced from the tipster named @phonefuturist on X.com (commonly known as Twitter). Samsung is apparently building a dual-cell battery: one part holds 12,000 mAh, the other 8,000 mAh. Together, you get that massive 20,000 mAh total in a handset. They are using silicon-carbon tech, which basically lets them pack more juice in without making the battery huge or heavy. This kind of battery is picking up steam in the industry because it’s just so efficient.

The leak further claims that the device will be capable of delivering about 27 hours of screen-on time. So you can binge games or stream videos all day—and still have juice left. The battery is supposed to handle around 960 charging cycles a year, so it should stay healthy for a long time. If that’s true, you’re looking at a phone that easily survives a day of heavy use, maybe even more.

So, when’s it coming out?

Nobody knows. Samsung has not said a word about a phone like this. No launch date, no details on who it’s for, or even what it’ll look like. With a battery this big, I’m guessing it’s aimed at people who use their phone nonstop, outdoor types, or folks who just want something that never dies.

Bottom line: Until Samsung says something official, take all this with a grain of salt. But if it’s real, this smartphone could seriously change the game for battery life.