Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 3: Win free diamonds, weapon skins, characters, more

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena (the company behind the game), has released a new set of redeem codes which will help the players to redeem many in-game rewards for free, like diamonds, weapons and skins.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 3 (2026)
Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today:
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9
- FFPSTXV5FRDM
- FFPLUJEHBSVB
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- FFX4QKNFSM9Y
- FFXMTK9QFFX9
- FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3
- FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
- FHY645TR2Q34GDR3
- FYHR56YR56G5R6FT
- F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
- FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
- FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G
- FR6YHR67HY5TRY43
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FH87KJHG19EMBRF3
Players must note that these codes are timebound, so they have to be quick in order to redeem these codes.
How to redeem these codes?
To redeem codes, follow the steps below:
- Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Sign in with your Facebook, Google, or X account. (No guest account will be able to redeem the codes.)
- Input the redeem codes into the specified field.
- Once the code is submitted, players will be able to receive a confirmation message. Once confirmed, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Where to find the rewards once the code is used?
- If you win free diamonds and gold, they will be sent to your account wallet automatically
- If you win other in-game items then they will be in the Vault tab, available in the game lobby.
Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max
- Players should keep in mind that codes cannot be used with guest accounts.
- Make sure that your account is linked to a social media platform.
- Redeem codes are available for a limited period of time and can only be redeemed once.
Garena Free Fire Max: What is it all about?
The game was originally released in September 2021, with a better version of the original battle royale game, with better graphics, animations and gameplay. These gaming codes help players to claim free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even characters.