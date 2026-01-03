Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 3: Win free diamonds, weapon skins, characters, more A new set of Free Fire Max in-game reward codes is out for a limited period. Fans will be able to redeem free diamonds, characters, weapon skins and more if they use the codes within time. All they have to do is be swift, as these codes are valid only for a limited time period.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena (the company behind the game), has released a new set of redeem codes which will help the players to redeem many in-game rewards for free, like diamonds, weapons and skins.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 3 (2026)

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today:

XF4SWKCH6KY4 FFEV0SQPFDZ9 FFPSTXV5FRDM FFPLUJEHBSVB FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFICJGW9NKYT FFW2Y7NQFV9S FFX4QKNFSM9Y FFXMTK9QFFX9 FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3 FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM FHY645TR2Q34GDR3 FYHR56YR56G5R6FT F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK FFPURTQPFDZ9 FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G FR6YHR67HY5TRY43 FFNRWTQPFDZ9 FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

Players must note that these codes are timebound, so they have to be quick in order to redeem these codes.

How to redeem these codes?

To redeem codes, follow the steps below:

Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Sign in with your Facebook, Google, or X account. (No guest account will be able to redeem the codes.)

Input the redeem codes into the specified field.

Once the code is submitted, players will be able to receive a confirmation message. Once confirmed, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Where to find the rewards once the code is used?

If you win free diamonds and gold, they will be sent to your account wallet automatically

If you win other in-game items then they will be in the Vault tab, available in the game lobby.

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max

Players should keep in mind that codes cannot be used with guest accounts.

Make sure that your account is linked to a social media platform.

Redeem codes are available for a limited period of time and can only be redeemed once.

Garena Free Fire Max: What is it all about?

The game was originally released in September 2021, with a better version of the original battle royale game, with better graphics, animations and gameplay. These gaming codes help players to claim free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even characters.