Poco M8 5G India launch confirmed: Curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and more Poco has confirmed key specifications of the upcoming M8 5G ahead of its India launch on January 8. The smartphone will feature a 3D curved 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and an industry-leading software update policy with four years of Android updates.

New Delhi:

Poco’s about to launch the M8 5G in India on January 8. The event is set for noon, and the handset will be Flipkart exclusive, reportedly. Just ahead of the big day, Poco has spilt the beans, unleashing the hardware and software of the upcoming device, and to be true, it looks like they are aiming at shaking up the mid-range 5G scene.

Let’s start with the display

The Poco M8 5G will feature a big 6.77-inch Full-HD+ 3D curved display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and cranks out up to 3,200 nits of brightness – so using the device under the bright sunlight will not be much of a problem. The screen covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports Wet Touch 2.0, which basically means you can use it with wet fingers—nice touch.

Processor, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Poco claims this thing scores over 825,000 on AnTuTu, which is 83 per cent better than last year’s M7 5G. You can load it up with up to 16GB of RAM (that’s 8GB regular plus 8GB virtual), so multitasking and gaming should be a breeze.

Android OS

On the software front, the M8 5G runs HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. Poco says you’ll get four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. They are also promising HyperOS 3, built on Android 16, somewhere down the road.

Camera

The camera setup features a 50-megapixel AI-powered main shooter. Teasers show a central square camera module with two sensors and an LED flash. The phone’s pretty slim at 7.35 mm, weighs just 178 grams, and comes with an IP66 rating, plus SGS MIL-STD-810 certification. In plain English: it’s built to handle a few knocks.

So far, this is all we have, and we might have to stay tuned to get rthe est of the details, especially when it comes to pricing.