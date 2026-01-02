CES 2026 to spotlight AI, robots and industrial tech as show moves beyond consumer gadgets CES 2026 is set to focus heavily on AI, wearables, robotics and industrial machines, marking a major shift away from traditional consumer electronics. From AI chipmakers to humanoid robots and smart wearables, the tech show will highlight where global investment and innovation are heading.

New Delhi:

CES 2026, one of the biggest tech events, which takes place in Las Vegas, will once again underline how technology is evolving. Primarily, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is increasingly becoming a platform for various tech players from different segments like AI, industrial hardware and enterprise technology. Industry experts say the change reflects where global investment is flowing, especially into artificial intelligence and automation.

AI takes centre stage this year at CES 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be dominating CES 2026 in almost all the verticals. From Nvidia and AMD (AI chipmakers), there will be a strong focus on agentic AI, which will refer to systems capable of taking actions on behalf of users, like planning trips or managing tasks autonomously.

Intel will also use CES 2026 to launch its Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) processors, aiming to power the next-gen PCs and computing devices.

Industrial giants gain the spotlight

This year, the keynote speeches will be made by the leaders of Caterpillar and Siemens. They will be highlighting the importance of industrial technology. Some companies will be showcasing the autonomous machinery, smart manufacturing tools and AI-driven industrial solutions.

Experts note that CES now resembles an industrial technology expo, rather than a show focused only on finished consumer products.

Wearable AI and smart glasses are on the rise

Wearables will be another major talk of the event, and gadgets like smart rings and AI-powered smart glasses will come up with more advanced features.

A new category of AI life-logging wearables, which will include pendants and pins that record conversations and activities, will also make an appearance. While these devices promise productivity benefits, they are already raising concerns around privacy.

Robots everywhere, from homes to factories

One of the ‘not to be missed’ things from CES 2026 will be robotics, which will feature robotic vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers, pool cleaners, and autonomous industrial machines from the leading global brands.

Humanoid robots, made by Chinese companies, are expected to bring a more advanced system, introducing elderly care.

Wearable robotic exoskeletons are designed for mobility support; heavy lifting will also be showcased.

TVs, satellite tech and mobility solutions

Despite the industrial focus, consumer tech will also be a part of CES 2026. Several TV brands are expected to be unleashed. The tech will witness some major challenges to OLED displays.

Internet calling and wifi upgrade.

Satellite-to-smartphone services will also be unleashed from leading brands to introduce new and improved services worldwide.