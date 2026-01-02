Motorola hints at first book-style foldable at CES 2026, along with new Signature Era Motorola has officially teased a new flagship foldable smartphone ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The device is expected to mark Motorola’s entry into book-style foldables, alongside the launch of a separate premium “Motorola Signature” smartphone with a fabric finish and flagship hardware.

Motorola, a popular smartphone brand, has confirmed that it will unveil a brand-new flagship foldable smartphone at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The teaser was shared by Sergio Buniac, President of Motorola Mobility, in a LinkedIn post (dated December 31, 2025), hinting at the first official look at the upcoming device.

The teaser image further highlights a curved design, a textured back panel and what looks like the quad-camera setup on the upcoming device. While Motorola has not yet revealed the product name, the messaging strongly hints at a major shift in its premium smartphone strategy.

Could be Motorola’s first book-style foldable

After all these years, Motorola’s foldable lineup was limited to the Razr series, which uses a clamshell-style design (flip-style). However, industry has reported, and as per the recent hits, it is suggested that the upcoming device could be the first-ever book-style foldable from the company. This means it will be directly competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been dominating many markets, including India.

In his post, Buniac wrote, “On January 6th, we’ll set a new bar for what a flagship device can be,” adding that this launch will mark the brand’s new signature era at Lenovo Tech World 2026.

Leaks hint at compact cover display

Earlier leaks further suggest that Motorola’s book-style foldable may not follow the usual large cover display approach, which is seen on Samsung’s popular Galaxy Z Fold or Google’s Pixel Fold devices.

Instead, it could feature a smaller external screen, which may look similar to the Razr lineup, enabling users to perform tasks without opening the device.

Talking about the looks and design, the upcoming book-style foldable device is to feature a wood-inspired or textured finish, which may help the company to stand out in a market which is dominated by metal or glass rear panels and designs.

Why is the foldable market growing?

Foldable smartphones are certainly gaining speed in popularity and demand worldwide. As per Counterpoint Research, foldable smartphone shipments may grow by 38 per cent this year – and book-style foldables are leading the growth.

Believing the reports, Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026, which will further make the competition grow tougher.

Motorola Signature: New premium handsets

The company has confirmed that they are launching ‘Motorola Signature’, a new premium smartphone, which is scheduled for January 7 (2026).

The devices will come in a fabric-style finish and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and flagship-grade cameras.

As per the promotional teasers, the device will feature a flat display with a centred selfie camera cut-out.