New Year scam alert: Police warn against malicious greeting links on WhatsApp While you're likely receiving plenty of New Year's greetings, be sure to exercise caution. Scammers are increasingly using these festive messages as a cover for digital fraud.

As the new year begins, you are likely receiving a wave of digital greetings. However, before you open your next message, be aware of a growing threat. The Hyderabad Police and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau have issued an urgent warning to WhatsApp users regarding a new scam designed to exploit the festive spirit.

How the "Happy New Year" scam works

This scam targets unsuspecting users who want to share personalised wishes with friends and family. The process typically unfolds as follows:

The Hook: You receive a message via SMS or WhatsApp inviting you to click a link to create a "personalised greeting card" featuring your name or photo. The Trap: Clicking the link redirects you to a webpage that prompts you to download an APK file (e.g., HappyNewYear.apk). The Compromise: Once installed, these malicious files introduce malware that grants hackers remote access to your device.

The risks of clicking

According to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit, falling victim to this scam can have severe consequences:

Theft of Personal Data: Hackers can steal sensitive information, including contact lists and private photos.

Financial Fraud: Access to banking apps and credentials can lead to unauthorised transactions.

Remote Control: Scammers can take over your device entirely, using it to monitor your activity or spread the malware further.

How to protect yourself

To stay safe, follow these essential guidelines from cybersecurity experts:

Stick to Text: Only accept simple text messages from known contacts. Avoid interactive "greeting cards" from unknown sources.

Never Download APKs: Refrain from clicking any link that leads to a file download. Official apps should only be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Emergency Response: If you accidentally click a suspicious link, immediately turn off your Wi-Fi and mobile data. This can prevent the malicious file from completing its download or communicating with the hacker's server.

Verify the Source: Even if a link comes from a friend, verify it with them before clicking, as their account might have already been compromised.

