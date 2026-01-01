These budget-friendly Jio plans keep your SIM active until 2027

Jio offers a diverse portfolio of affordable recharge plans, providing users with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and premium digital benefits. If you are looking to recharge your number on the first day of the year, Jio’s long-term annual plans are an excellent choice, offering a full year of connectivity from January 1 to December 31.
1. The Rs 3,599 plan: Best value for data users
This is Jio's primary 365-day prepaid plan, designed for those who want a "set it and forget it" experience for the entire year.
- Validity: 365 days
- Calling: Unlimited voice calls with free national roaming.
- Data: A massive 912.5GB total data (2.5GB high-speed data per day).
- SMS: 100 free daily SMS.
- 5G Benefit: Includes Unlimited 5G data for users with compatible 5G smartphones in 5G-covered areas.
- Bonus subscriptions: Access to JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and a Google Gemini Pro subscription (which includes 200GB of cloud storage).
2. The Rs 3,999 plan: For sports and entertainment fans
If you enjoy live sports, this plan offers the same core benefits as the Rs 3,599 plan but adds a premium OTT subscription.
- Validity: 365 days
- Calling and Data: Unlimited calling and 2.5GB of daily high-speed data.
- OTT Benefit: Includes a free subscription to the FanCode app, perfect for streaming live sports.
- Additional Perks: Unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and Google Gemini Pro.
3. The Rs 1,748 plan: The "voice-only" budget option
For users who primarily use their phones for calling and don't require mobile data, this "Value" plan is a highly affordable long-term choice.
- Validity: 336 days (approximately 11 months).
- Calling: Unlimited voice calling across all networks.
- Data: No data benefits are included in this plan.
- SMS: A total of 3,600 SMS for the entire duration.
- Apps: Includes access to JioAI Cloud and JioTV.
Comparison of Jio Annual Plans (2026)
|Plan Price
|Validity
|Daily Data
|Key Extra Benefit
|Rs 3,599
|365 Days
|2.5GB + Unlimited 5G
|Google Gemini Pro
|Rs 3,999
|365 Days
|2.5GB + Unlimited 5G
|FanCode OTT Subscription
|Rs 1,748
|336 Days
|None (Voice Only)
|Unlimited Calling