These budget-friendly Jio plans keep your SIM active until 2027

Jio's annual prepaid plan is the perfect 'set it and forget it' solution for the new year. Valid from January 1 to December 31, it provides unlimited calling, high-speed data, and premium perks, allowing millions of users to keep their SIM active all year round at an incredibly low cost.

Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Jio offers a diverse portfolio of affordable recharge plans, providing users with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and premium digital benefits. If you are looking to recharge your number on the first day of the year, Jio’s long-term annual plans are an excellent choice, offering a full year of connectivity from January 1 to December 31.

1. The Rs 3,599 plan: Best value for data users

This is Jio's primary 365-day prepaid plan, designed for those who want a "set it and forget it" experience for the entire year.

  • Validity: 365 days
  • Calling: Unlimited voice calls with free national roaming.
  • Data: A massive 912.5GB total data (2.5GB high-speed data per day).
  • SMS: 100 free daily SMS.
  • 5G Benefit: Includes Unlimited 5G data for users with compatible 5G smartphones in 5G-covered areas.
  • Bonus subscriptions: Access to JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and a Google Gemini Pro subscription (which includes 200GB of cloud storage).

2. The Rs 3,999 plan: For sports and entertainment fans

If you enjoy live sports, this plan offers the same core benefits as the Rs 3,599 plan but adds a premium OTT subscription.

  • Validity: 365 days
  • Calling and Data: Unlimited calling and 2.5GB of daily high-speed data.
  • OTT Benefit: Includes a free subscription to the FanCode app, perfect for streaming live sports.
  • Additional Perks: Unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and Google Gemini Pro.

3. The Rs 1,748 plan: The "voice-only" budget option

For users who primarily use their phones for calling and don't require mobile data, this "Value" plan is a highly affordable long-term choice.

  • Validity: 336 days (approximately 11 months).
  • Calling: Unlimited voice calling across all networks.
  • Data: No data benefits are included in this plan.
  • SMS: A total of 3,600 SMS for the entire duration.
  • Apps: Includes access to JioAI Cloud and JioTV.

Comparison of Jio Annual Plans (2026)

Plan Price Validity Daily Data Key Extra Benefit
Rs 3,599 365 Days 2.5GB + Unlimited 5G Google Gemini Pro
Rs 3,999 365 Days 2.5GB + Unlimited 5G FanCode OTT Subscription
Rs 1,748 336 Days None (Voice Only) Unlimited Calling
