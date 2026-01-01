These budget-friendly Jio plans keep your SIM active until 2027 Jio's annual prepaid plan is the perfect 'set it and forget it' solution for the new year. Valid from January 1 to December 31, it provides unlimited calling, high-speed data, and premium perks, allowing millions of users to keep their SIM active all year round at an incredibly low cost.

Jio offers a diverse portfolio of affordable recharge plans, providing users with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and premium digital benefits. If you are looking to recharge your number on the first day of the year, Jio’s long-term annual plans are an excellent choice, offering a full year of connectivity from January 1 to December 31.

1. The Rs 3,599 plan: Best value for data users

This is Jio's primary 365-day prepaid plan, designed for those who want a "set it and forget it" experience for the entire year.

Validity: 365 days

Calling: Unlimited voice calls with free national roaming.

Data: A massive 912.5GB total data (2.5GB high-speed data per day).

SMS: 100 free daily SMS.

5G Benefit: Includes Unlimited 5G data for users with compatible 5G smartphones in 5G-covered areas.

Bonus subscriptions: Access to JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and a Google Gemini Pro subscription (which includes 200GB of cloud storage).

2. The Rs 3,999 plan: For sports and entertainment fans

If you enjoy live sports, this plan offers the same core benefits as the Rs 3,599 plan but adds a premium OTT subscription.

Validity: 365 days

Calling and Data: Unlimited calling and 2.5GB of daily high-speed data.

OTT Benefit: Includes a free subscription to the FanCode app, perfect for streaming live sports.

Additional Perks: Unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and Google Gemini Pro.

3. The Rs 1,748 plan: The "voice-only" budget option

For users who primarily use their phones for calling and don't require mobile data, this "Value" plan is a highly affordable long-term choice.

Validity: 336 days (approximately 11 months).

Calling: Unlimited voice calling across all networks.

Data: No data benefits are included in this plan.

SMS: A total of 3,600 SMS for the entire duration.

Apps: Includes access to JioAI Cloud and JioTV.

