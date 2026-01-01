iPhone 17 gets massive Rs 14,000 discount: Where to buy at its lowest price The iPhone 17 just hit its lowest price since launch! Originally released last September, Apple’s latest flagship is now available with a massive discount of approximately Rs 14,000.

The iPhone 17 is seeing its most significant price drop to date to celebrate the New Year. Available through Apple’s exclusive partner, iNvent, the latest series is now being offered at a substantially lower price point, with total savings reaching up to 20 per cent when combining flat discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses.

iPhone 17 discount

Launched in India last September, the iPhone 17 originally debuted at a starting price of Rs 82,900. The device is available in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB.

Here is how the discount breakdown works:

Flat Cashback: Customers receive an immediate Rs 4,000 cashback, bringing the price down to Rs 78,900.

Bank Discount: An additional Rs 4,000 discount is available through partner banks.

Exchange Bonus: A special Rs 6,000 exchange bonus is being offered on top of your old phone's value.

By combining these offers, you can own the iPhone 17 for a starting price of just Rs 68,900. If you are trading in an older iPhone in good condition, your final price could be even lower. These offers are available at iNvent offline stores across Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

iPhone 17 key features

The iPhone 17 remains a powerhouse in the smartphone market with several high-end upgrades:

Display: A 6.3-inch ProMotion display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Durability: Protected by the new Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced drop resistance.

Performance: Powered by the cutting-edge A19 Bionic chipset and running on iOS 26.

Pro-Grade Cameras: A dual-camera setup featuring a 48MP Fusion main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Front Camera: An upgraded 18MP Center Stage camera for crystal-clear selfies and video calls.

AI Integration: Fully supports Apple Intelligence features for a more intuitive user experience.

