iPhone 17 Pro gets massive Rs 22,000 discount: Find out where to get this deal The iPhone 17 Pro is currently available with a range of attractive offers, allowing shoppers to save up to Rs 22,000. Beyond the savings, the device delivers industry-leading performance.

New Delhi:

While the official price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) remains steady at Rs 1,34,900 on the Apple Store, savvy shoppers can now save thousands of rupees through ongoing retail promotions. Vijay Sales is currently hosting its Apple Days Sale, offering a total potential discount of over Rs 22,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Massive discount on iPhone 17 Pro

Here is how the deal breaks down:

Flat Retail Discount: The device is listed at Rs 1,25,490, which is a direct price drop of Rs 9,410 from the official MRP.

Bank Offer: Customers can avail of an additional Rs 4,000 instant bank discount using eligible cards.

Exchange Bonus: If you trade in your old smartphone, Vijay Sales is offering an extra Rs 9,000 exchange bonus on top of your old phone's value.

iPhone 17 Pro colour options

All three signature colours of the iPhone 17 Pro are currently in stock at Vijay Sales:

Silver Cosmic Orange Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro: Key features and specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro brings significant hardware upgrades that make it the most powerful iPhone to date.

A19 Pro Chipset: Powered by the latest A19 Pro Bionic chip, the series features 6-core graphics and advanced neural acceleration, offering industry-leading speed and efficiency.

Pro Display: The device sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a staggering peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring perfect visibility even in direct sunlight.

Pro-Grade Cameras: For the first time, the rear features a Triple 48MP setup (Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto).

New Selfie Tech: The front-facing camera has been upgraded to an 18MP sensor featuring Center Stage technology for better video calls and selfies.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro may see a price hike next year following a DRAM supply shortage. Apple usually avoids sudden price swings through long-term component contracts; however, with its current deals with Samsung and SK Hynix reportedly ending in January 2026, the tech giant may face higher production costs that could be passed on to consumers.