BSNL's 23,000 new 4G sites coming soon for enhanced coverage, says MoS Pemmasani BSNL has resolved initial quality issues across its 97,000 existing sites and is prioritising nationwide 4G coverage as a prerequisite for its 5G upgrade.

New Delhi:

BSNL is poised to significantly enhance its 4G network coverage while simultaneously laying the groundwork for its 5G debut. According to a report by ET Telecom, the Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, announced that BSNL will soon roll out an additional 23,000 4G sites.

Earlier in May, BSNL issued an Advance Purchase Order (APO) to Tejas Networks for 18,685 sites. However, the state-owned operator has yet to grant the final Purchase Order (PO) to the domestic consortium. Explaining the delay, the Minister noted that the telco "wanted to make sure that whatever it needed was fully included in the new contract".

Strengthening the infrastructure

The Minister further informed that BSNL currently operates nearly 97,000 4G sites and confirmed that initial quality issues have been successfully resolved. Once robust 4G coverage is established nationwide, the telco plans to shift its focus toward upgrading these sites to 5G.

Strategies for 5G deployment

To catch up with private sector competitors, BSNL plans to adopt a revenue-sharing model for its next-generation (5G) technology. The Minister outlined two primary strategies for this transition:

5G-as-a-Service: Partnering with private players who will install 5G equipment, with BSNL operating on a revenue-sharing basis.

Infrastructure Upgrades: Directly upgrading existing 4G equipment to support 5G services.

"We are working on several pilot programs to test these variations; it is a rapid way to reach our goal," Pemmasani added.

Recent market success

BSNL experienced a significant surge in its user base this past October, gaining 26.9 lakh new subscribers. As the long-awaited 4G rollout gains momentum, the telecom giant has expanded its total mobile subscriber base to 9.25 crore. This network upgrade is proving particularly successful in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where consumers are increasingly gravitating toward the improved state-owned network.

