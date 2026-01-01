India’s broadband subscriber base hits historic 100 crore mark, Jio leads with 50% share According to the latest TRAI report, India's subscriber base saw a massive leap in November, officially crossing the 100-crore (1 billion) milestone from 99.98 crore in October.

New Delhi:

India reached a significant digital milestone in November 2025, as the national broadband subscriber base officially crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) mark. According to the latest report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday, this represents a massive leap from the 99.98 crore subscribers recorded in October.

A decade of explosive growth

The regulator highlighted that India’s broadband adoption has increased more than sixfold over the last decade.

November 2015: 13.15 crore (131.49 million) subscribers.

November 2025: 100.37 crore (1 billion) subscribers.

Market leaders: Jio and Airtel

The market continues to be dominated by private players, with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel leading the charge:

Reliance Jio: Remained at the forefront with 51 crore total broadband subscribers (49.69 crore wireless and 1.35 crore fixed-line).

Bharti Airtel: Followed with 31.42 crore subscribers (30.42 crore wireless and over 1 crore wired).

Vodafone Idea (Vi): Reported 12.77 crore wireless broadband users.

BSNL: Stood at 2.94 crore wireless users and 44.5 lakh fixed-line connections.

Total telecom and wireline trends

The total telecom subscriber base (including both voice and data) grew to 123.45 crore in November, consisting of 118.74 crore wireless and 4.7 crore wireline connections.

Wireline segment performance

The wireline (fixed-line) segment saw a steady increase, rising from 4.675 crore in October to 4.705 crore by the end of November.

Top gainers:

Reliance Jio: +1.7 lakh subscribers

Tata Teleservices: +89,650 subscribers

Bharti Airtel: +79,756 subscribers

Vodafone Idea: +14,400 subscribers

Top losers:

Several operators faced declines in the wireline segment, with Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet (APSFL) recording the highest loss of 32,739 subscribers. Other losses included MTNL (-20,704), BSNL (-8,095), Quadrant (-2,175), and Reliance Communications (-1,516).