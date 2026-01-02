Why Sony PS6 launch may be delayed? Here's the real reason and when to expect the arrival Sony’s PlayStation 6 launch could be pushed beyond its expected 2027 timeline due to global memory shortages and rising component costs. With AI companies consuming a large share of RAM supplies, Sony may delay the PS6 to avoid higher prices or reduced profit margins.

New Delhi:

Gamers might not be delighted to know that Sony’s next-generation console may be delayed. Fresh reports have suggested that Sony is re-evaluating its production plans amid global component shortages – the PlayStation 6 (PS6) launch could be delayed. The main concern appears to be the rising cost and limited availability of memory components, which are critical for modern gaming consoles.

Sony PS6: What is causing the delay?

The biggest reason behind the possible delay of the PS6 launch is the global shortage of RAM, which has been driven largely by the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Data centres, AI servers and high-performance computing systems are using massive quantities of memory, which leaves behind the supply for consumer electronics like gaming consoles.

RAM prices have grown over the period of time, and industry insiders warn that costs could rise even further in the coming years. For a company like Sony, which highly relies on advanced memory in order to power high-resolution graphics and fast load times, this will become a serious challenge.

New timeline for the PS6 launch

The leaks suggest that the new PlayStation 6 was scheduled to launch in November 2027, following a similar timeline which Sony follows, and was also mentioned in the PlayStation release. However, the tipsters now claim that Sony is reconsidering the time for launch due to uncertainty in the supply chain.

Due to memory shortages, the smartphone and laptop manufacturers are already impacted, many of whom have raised prices or reduced configurations. Sony is facing a similar dilemma with its next console.

Tough choices for Sony

If the PS6 delays its launch timeline, the first impact will be on the price, as the company could upscale the console price worldwide. This may affect the early sales, making the new PS6 a tough choice for price-sensitive gamers.

Another option is for Sony to absorb the higher component costs, which would reduce profit margins on hardware that is already expensive to manufacture. Historically, gaming consoles are often sold at thin margins during the early years.

The third and increasingly likely option is to delay the PS6 launch, giving the market more time to stabilise and memory prices to cool down.

AI boom is changing the gaming industry

The ongoing AI boom is reshaping not just gaming hardware but the entire tech industry.

With artificial intelligence firms locking in long-term memory supply contracts, consumer electronics brands are facing immense pressure.

Delay in PS6: What will it mean to gamers?

For now, Sony has not yet commented on the PS6 launch timeline. Until the new gaming console launches, the PlayStation 5 is expected to remain Sony’s primary console for longer than initially planned, with more mid-cycle upgrades and software support.