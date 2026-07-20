Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and three other Metro stations resume ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march

New Delhi:

Delhi commuters faced disruptions on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed five key Metro stations in the national capital due to heightened security arrangements ahead of a protest march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The move comes as security has been significantly tightened around Parliament and other sensitive locations, with Delhi Police maintaining that no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed march.

In its latest update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the interchange facilities and all entry and exit gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat Metro stations have been reopened for commuters.

Five Metro stations to remain closed

In a post on X, the DMRC announced that the following Metro stations have been closed with immediate effect:

Rajiv Chowk

Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Seva Teerth

According to the DMRC, all five stations will remain closed until further instructions in view of the prevailing security situation.

Why has the CJP called the protest march?

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session to press for reforms in the education sector. The protest was earlier announced by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning. The march is now being led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke along with other activists. Even as preparations for the demonstration continued, the organisation has also been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Heavy security deployed around Parliament

Security has been stepped up across the Parliament complex ahead of both the Monsoon Session and the proposed protest march. Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed near Parliament to manage any law and order situation. Authorities have put elaborate security arrangements in place to ensure the safety of MPs, government establishments and the general public. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday and is expected to witness several politically sensitive discussions, prompting heightened security in the national capital.

Delhi Police says no permission was sought

Delhi Police has clarified that the CJP has not approached the authorities for permission to hold the proposed march to Parliament. In an advisory issued on Monday, the police stated that no approval has been granted for any such procession and warned that action would be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

The advisory noted that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the area.

What restrictions are in place?

According to Delhi Police, the existing prohibitory orders prohibit:

Protest marches

Processions

Demonstrations

Gatherings of five or more persons

The only exception is demonstrations held at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar after obtaining prior permission from the authorities. Police reiterated that these restrictions are necessary to maintain security during the ongoing Monsoon Session and to safeguard vital government installations.

Police warn of legal action

Delhi Police has cautioned that anyone found violating the prohibitory orders will face legal action. According to the advisory, offenders may be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with other applicable provisions of law. Authorities have urged people to comply with security directives and avoid entering restricted areas during the Parliament session.

What commuters should know

With five major Metro stations temporarily shut, commuters travelling through central Delhi are advised to check the latest DMRC updates before planning their journey. Security restrictions around Parliament are also expected to affect traffic movement in nearby areas throughout the day.

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