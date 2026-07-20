Why is the 'Vande Mataram Bill' in focus? What punishment has been proposed for insulting the national song?

Highlights The bill seeks to give 'Vande Mataram', the same statutory protection as the national anthem.

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The bill outlines a set of guidelines regarding the rendition of the national song.

New Delhi:

The Centre is set to introduce a significant amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the aim of extending the same legal protection to the national song 'Vande Mataram' that is currently available to the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to table the proposed Vande Mataram Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday. If passed, the legislation will make the intentional insult of Vande Mataram a punishable offence under the law.

What changes will the proposed Bill bring?

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act so that Vande Mataram enjoys legal protection at par with the national anthem.

Once enacted, any deliberate insult to the national song or any intentional disruption during its rendition could attract criminal penalties, similar to those already applicable in cases involving the national anthem.

What is the proposed punishment for insulting Vande Mataram?

Under the proposed law, anyone found intentionally insulting Vande Mataram or deliberately obstructing its rendition could face:

Imprisonment of up to three years

A fine

Or both imprisonment and a fine

The government is bringing the Bill as part of the year-long celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Proposed guidelines for the rendition of Vande Mataram

The Bill also outlines a set of guidelines regarding the rendition of the national song. These include:

It should be sung at all government functions.

It should be performed before the commencement of official programmes.

All six stanzas should be rendered.

The complete rendition should take approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

People should remain in the attention position while it is being sung.

Schools should play or sing Vande Mataram before the morning prayer.

Who wrote Vande Mataram?

Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The national song consists of six stanzas and is written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali. It was first sung publicly in Calcutta in 1896 and originally appeared in Bankim Chandra's celebrated novel Anandamath. Over the decades, the song has become one of the most enduring symbols of India's freedom movement and national identity.

Political sparring begins over the Bill

Even before its introduction in Parliament, the proposed legislation has triggered a political debate. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has projected the Bill as a step towards strengthening national honour, the Congress has criticised the move, alleging that it reflects the Modi government's "jail first" approach to governance.

Monsoon Session begins today

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday (July 20) and is scheduled to continue until August 13. The Opposition is expected to corner the government on several issues from the very first day of the session. These are likely to include the alleged NEET paper leak, the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, the E-20 petrol issue and the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, setting the stage for a stormy session.

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