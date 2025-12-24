Google rolls out Android Emergency Location Service in India, starting with Uttar Pradesh: Why is it important Google has launched its Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India, starting with Uttar Pradesh as the first fully supported state. The feature automatically shares a caller’s precise location with emergency responders during calls to 112, helping police, ambulance, and fire services.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out its ‘Emergency Location Service’ for users of its ‘Android’ platform in India. This move makes for a big leap forward in safety on ‘Android’ devices. This new service is intended to enable search and rescue teams to easily locate those who are facing emergencies and may have difficulty indicating their location.

The UP government has implemented this service first since both parties have integrated it in the backend to enable ‘EMERGENCY’ responses.

Functionality of Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

Android's ELS triggers automatically when the user makes an emergency call or sends an emergency message to 112. When this happens, the device computes the location of the user based on GPS, mobile networks, and nearby Wi-Fi hotspots. This approach helps the device determine the location of the user with an accuracy of up to 50 metres.

This location information is then transmitted directly to the emergency handling centres so the police, ambulances, or fire departments can come to the caller quickly, even if the call is dropped in a few seconds.

Important UP rules

Android ELS does not operate by itself in every region. It needs to be integrated into the emergency systems in place by the concerned states.

For instance, the Uttar Pradesh police cooperated with Pert Telecom Solutions to interface the ELS service with the 112 emergency helpline. With this, the service will be fully functional for Android mobile device users and will provide the needed momentum to extend the service to the whole of India.

Who can use the ALS feature on their Android handset?

Google states that ELS has compatibility with all Android smartphones supporting Android 6.0 OS and above versions. This means that all the eligible Android users in India are eligible to avail this service. However, this service will work in all states in which emergency services are enabled.

Privacy and user safety

Google has also pointed out that privacy is protected. The ‘Emergency Location Service’ will only be activated in case of an emergency call or message.

ELS will not track users ‘constantly’ and will ‘not store or collect location data’ by Google.

The data will be shared directly with authorised emergency services, and this data will expire when the emergency interaction occurs.

What will be the impact of the new ELS feature for safety?

Globally, Google reports that over 20 million emergency calls and messages have been aided by Google’s Android ELS. In areas where network strength is poor, Google’s ELS is especially helpful as it allows location transmission even when networks are poor.

Together with ELS, Google is rolling out emergency services on Android, like Emergency Live Video, where users can share live images with the consent of the user. With the launch of Android ELS in India, this service can prove to be a lifesaver in times of need once all states join in.