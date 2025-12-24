Christmas 2025: Best last-minute gifting ideas you must consider If you are exploring last-minute Christmas gift ideas and looking for something techie and smart, then this article will help you explore some premium devices, best in class, and cost enough to make your loved ones happy.

New Delhi:

If you are still hunting for the perfect Christmas gift, then this article is for you. From flagship-grade handsets to some home gadgets, here is everything you must explore to gift to your loved ones this year-end festival.

We collated some premium gadgets with smooth performance and reliable delivery, which could fit as a perfect giftable gadget. Here is the list below:

realme GT 8 Pro

For mobile game lovers, the Realme GT 8 Pro could be a good fit. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, an AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra‑wide shooter and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it comes with a 32MP shooter – ideal for capturing the Christmas vibe across.

The base model (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is priced at Rs 72,999

16GB RAM and 512GB storage are priced at Rs 78,999

OnePlus 15R

Another flagship-level device, the OnePlus 15R, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a 7400mAh battery with ultra-fast charging, and three-layer cooling that ensures all-day power for streaming, navigation, and productivity.

The OnePlus 15R is available for pre-order today on Amazon India and the OnePlus India online store.

The device will go on sale starting December 22 from Amazon, the OnePlus online store and selected offline retail stores at a starting price of Rs 47,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. Also, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 52,999.

Elista TDU85GA: 65-inch 4K Google TV

This 65-inch 4K Google TV delivers a movie theatre-like experience, delivering 4K and HDR10, and the Dolby-tuned audio for built-in speakers. The TV comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, Chromecast and enough HDMI ports to plug.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and for photography, it comes with a triple camera setup: 50MP main, ultra‑wide and periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter, which is capable of clicking some of the best shots in low‑light conditions, as claimed by the company.

Launching at Rs 72,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) and Rs 79,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, it certainly could be a good Christmas gift.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The device comes with a 6.2‑inch Full HD+ display with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra‑wide, along with a 12MP front shooter.

Powered by a Snapdragon processor, the device is available starting at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

moto g57 POWER

Backed by a massive 7000mAh battery, this is an ideal handset for gifting to those who love long travels, heavy calling and social media hopping – without worrying about constant charging. For photography, it comes with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra‑wide. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter.

The Moto G57 POWER is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for sale on the Motorola website and Flipkart.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Another budget-yet-cute-looking device is the Instax Mini 12, which makes you point and click, and a few seconds later, you get an instant photo. It has automatic exposure, a twist-to-open lens, and a close-up mode that actually works decently for selfies. The pastel colours make it look like a ready-made Christmas gift.

Apple iPhone 17 (256 GB)

If you need an upgrade for your smartphone, then the iPhone 17 is the best value-for-money gifting choice. The smartphone has a brighter display, the Ceramic Shield 2 front glass handles daily wear better and the new front camera.

The 48MP rear cameras deliver strong detail, the A19 chip keeps everything fast, and battery life lasts long enough that you stop thinking about it. A very “no drama” upgrade, which honestly makes it a good gift for this Christmas season. Priced at Rs 76900, this is an ideal device for your loving loved ones or friend, who is close to your heart.

Though, here we listed some premium yet classic giftable gadgets, which will make your loved one’s eye glitter, but you can also explore a number of other smart devices which are available online as well as offline.