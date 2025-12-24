Oppo K15 Turbo Pro tipped to launch with new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip: What we know so far Oppo K15 Turbo Pro has surfaced in new leaks, suggesting a major shift in processor choice. Instead of a Snapdragon chip, Oppo may power the gaming-focused phone with a new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, while retaining key features like a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, and more.

New Delhi:

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro has surfaced online with new leaks, showcasing expected changes to the central hardware components. However, as per the recent leak, it claims that Oppo is planning to ditch the use of Qualcomm processors this time and instead opt to use a brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor inside the upcoming K15 Turbo Pro, despite the upcoming phone still maintaining its gaming spirit.

The K Turbo series lineup is known for its aggressive performance optimisations and comes with a better design with heat reduction, and it is anticipated that the K15 Turbo Pro will follow suit.

Display, camera and cooling features (Expectation)

According to a tipster named Digital Chat Station of Weibo, Oppo K15 Turbo Pro may come with a flat LTPS OLED display, which will feature a 6.78-inch display and be coupled with a 1.5K resolution. This display is likely to provide a very smooth experience to the user (according to the leaks), which is perfect for gaming as well as entertainment.

Talking about the photography strength, the handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter. As far as the secondary cameras are concerned, there is no official clarification about that (by the time of writing), but it is believed that Oppo is not emphasising cameras much in this series.

One of the largest highlights is going to be the presence of active fan cooling. It has also been leaked in the Oppo leak, and this is going to make gaming phones more accessible, considering these phones will also come with fans.

Confusion regarding the processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Series

Interestingly, MediaTek has been rumoured to release another processor named Dimensity 9500e. It can be puzzling for customers to see the presence of variations such as “9500s” and “9500e” in a single lineup, particularly when manufacturers do not make it clear how they are different.

An earlier leak rumoured a Snapdragon processor

Currently, there is no official news on how the positioning and functionality of Dimensity 9500s compare with other flagships like Snapdragon processors on the market.

However, this new information goes against an earlier report from the same source that said the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The report also included the same list of specs, like the flat display with a resolution of 1.5K, rounded corners, dust and water resistance and active cooling functionality.

The capacity of the battery was speculated to be 8,000 mAh and above, which would mark a considerable improvement upon past versions. Oppo K Turbo Series

Oppo K has become known for cooling technology innovation. To give a comparison, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, which was launched in India in August, includes fan cooling and air ducts. It has a Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset and comes with a starting price of Rs. 37,999.

Now that some mixed leaks are pouring in, further information about the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro will be known soon.