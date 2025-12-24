Apple foldable iPhone leaks reveal Pixel Fold-like design with minimal display crease Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has surfaced in leaked CAD-based renders, giving a clearer look at its possible design and features. Expected to launch in 2026, the so-called iPhone Fold could adopt a Pixel Fold-like wide design, a slim profile, and a noticeably minimal display crease.

New Delhi:

Apple has been associated with the development of the foldable iPhone for a couple of years, but it seems that the handset might officially arrive in 2026. In a new video posted by the YouTube channel FrontPageTech (FPT), it has been revealed through CAD renders of the leak showing a book-fold design with a broad internal screen and a smaller external screen.

The look resembles that of the Google Pixel Fold. The design is more functional and does not go for a taller and slimmer look that is associated with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Such a design would be ideal for multitasking.

Display sizes and form factor

As per the information that has been leaked, the iPhone Fold could include a 5.5-inch external screen and a 7.8-inch foldable screen. The information given indicates that the size of the iPhone Fold could be similar to that of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold.

According to tipster Ice Universe, “The biggest difference is actually in the corner cut of the foldables. Apple will adopt an R-angle corner, which will look softer in appearance than Samsung’s boxier corners.”

Slim profile relative to competition

The foldable iPhone from Apple is rumoured to be 9mm thick when folded and 4.5mm thick when unfurled. It would therefore be thinner than Google's Pixel Fold and about the same size as Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

If true, this slender profile may go a long way in fixing one of the largest drawbacks of foldable smartphones: bulk when being carried in a pocket.

“The minimal crease” may feature significantly

Among the most fascinating assertions of the leaked document has to do with Apple’s work toward mitigating the issue of the crease found on the foldable displays. Apple may employ a pressure-dispersing metal plate, liquid metal hinge parts, and an in-cell touch display.

This pairing could lead to a flatter inner screen with a much less visible fold crease, possibly creating a new benchmark for foldable displays.

Anticipated hardware and features

The camera on the iPhone Fold may feature dual cameras at the back and dual cameras at the front. Inside, it may house Apple’s next-gen A20 Pro SoC featuring 2nm process technology and its in-house C2 modem. In matters of security, Apple can opt to reinvent Touch ID, possibly with the power button, instead of Face ID.

Even if Apple has not officially announced anything yet, the extent of these leaks is that the company is approaching the foldable technology in folded ARMS. If the iPhone Fold is released in the year 2026, it will be the biggest design revolution since the iPhone.