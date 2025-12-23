Oppo Reno 15 series India launch tipped for January 8: Price range and details leak Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India on January 8. As per the tipster, the upcoming Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature AMOLED displays, premium aluminium frames, and IP66+IP68+IP69-rated durability.

New Delhi:

Oppo has lined up to launch its Reno 15 series in India, and some recent leaks have revealed some of the important features of the upcoming range- about the launch dates, price and variants (available in different countries worldwide). Although Oppo has not yet confirmed any launch dates (by the time of writing), some insiders have predicted that the upcoming series may launch earlier next year (timeline unspecified).

Oppo Reno 15 series models will consist of 3 variants:

Oppo Reno 15

Oppo Reno 15 Pro

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini

Oppo has already revealed that the Oppo Reno 15 series will be arriving with aerospace-grade aluminium built and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: India launch date, price (expected)

Paras Guglani, a tipster going by the name 'passionategeekz', has tipped that the Oppo Reno 15 series might arrive in India on January 8 (2026), and the event will start at noon (12 PM IST).

On the price front, Oppo Reno 15 series may cost less than Rs 50,000 in India, while Reno 15 Pro Mini may arrive in India under Rs 40,000. As per some reports, the Reno 15 Pro will cost more than its predecessor, implying that it will enter the flagship or high-end market in India.

Global pricing and hardware information: Leak

Another tipster, named Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414 on X.com), has leaked some EU pricing and configurations.

According to him, the Reno 15 Pro is said to be priced at EUR 799 (around Rs. 84,000) for its 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The base model of the series (Reno 15) will be available at EUR 599 (around Rs. 63,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The European version of the Reno 15 Pro may include the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, combined with a 6,200mAh battery that has support for 80W fast charging. The vanilla Reno 15 may include the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and may come with a 6,500mAh battery and support for fast charging.

Display, design, and other features

Oppo has already teased the launch of the smartphones in India and their availability on Flipkart. Coming to the display features, the Reno 15 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini model will have a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, and the regular model features 6.59 inches of AMOLED display.

All three models come with Full-HD+ resolution, and the Pro models come with a maximum brightness of 3,600 nits. Colour choices and slim and light designs stand out as the emphasis on design by Oppo.