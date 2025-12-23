Zomato–Amazon Pay tie-up makes food order more rewarding for Indian users

Zomato, which is the leading food-ordering and delivery service in India, recently launched an exciting partnership deal with Amazon Pay, through which users will get exciting benefits. As part of the collaboration, customers will get Zomato Money for each and every food order when they pay through Amazon Pay Balance.
The aim is to blend convenient digital payment systems with instant rewards and encourage users to derive additional value from their regular orders of food items.
Earn Zomato money on every order
Under this new partnership, customers of Zomato can win rewards depending on the day of placing their order:
- 3 per cent Zomato Money on orders paid through Amazon Pay Balance from Monday to Friday
- 5 per cent Zomato Money on orders placed using Amazon Pay Balance on Saturday and Sunday
The money can then be used on a future order, assisting the user in conserving funds on the next meal.
Zomato and Amazon Pay said that this partnership aims
Talking about their partnership, Rahul Gupta, the Vice President – Product of Zomato, pointed out that they aim at building an ecosystem that will help their “mission of better food for more people.” He also added that their partnership with Amazon Pay will help millions of their customers find food ordering an easy and rewarding experience.
Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay India, said that “the goal of Amazon Pay is to provide trusted and hassle-free payments for all day-to-day requirements. With this association, customers can now pay using Amazon Pay Balance on Zomato and receive instant rewards after every order of food.”
Use of Amazon Pay on Zomato
Begin an account instantly through this investment opportunity:
Add Amazon Pay Balance
- Go to Payment Settings in the Zomato application and connect your account
- Or tap on the link on the payments page when checking out
- Apply the Offer
- Select the promo code from Zomato’s offer wall
- Pay and Earn
Payment can be made through Amazon Pay Balance to earn Zomato Money instantly.
FAQs: Adding Money to Amazon Pay Balance
Users have the following options to add money to their Amazon Pay Balance:
- Open Amazon Pay UPI
- Access to Debit/Credit cards that originated in India, net banking
To add money, one needs to:
- Open the Amazon app.
- Then tap on Amazon Pay
- Select Add Money
- Enter the money amount
- Pay money method
- Confirm transaction
Most of the money additions are processed instantly
Even more rewarding food ordering experience
With this collaboration, the expectation is that Zomato and Amazon Pay will enable customers to experience a seamless and value-for-money experience in ordering their food. Customers can now make their payments using the Amazon Pay Balance they already possess.